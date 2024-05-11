Hideo Kojima’s Response to Seeing ‘Furiosa’: ‘[George Miller] Is My God, And The Saga He Tells Is My Bible’

“Mad Max” superfan and creator of the “Metal Gear” and “Death Stranding” video game series Hideo Kojima has seen the new film “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga” and his reaction does not disappoint. Posting to X, formerly known as Twitter, Kojima released pictures of himself from the theater — his eyes misty from the experience.

“Witnessed ‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga!’ Kojima said in his post. “This movie, which easily surpasses ‘MAD’ and even past ‘FURY’, is at its ‘MAX’ (masterpiece)! Ever since I saw the first film when I was 16 years old, George Miller has saved me, encouraged me, and changed my way of life countless times. He is my God, and the SAGA that he tells is my Bible.”

This is not the first time Kojima has expressed his adulation for maestro George Miller. Back when they met in 2015, he said, “My games were made with a lot of genes inherited from George Miller. You might say that because Miller existed, I exist. It’s not just the dialogue — the silhouettes, clothes, equipment, the way characters move, it’s all fantastic. These are all things I used for reference when making games.”

At the time, Miller was in Japan doing press for “Mad Max: Fury Road,” which Kojima was also able to see before most audiences. He said then, “Honestly, I didn’t think anything could surpass ‘Mad Max 2,’ but I feel like you’ve topped yourself with ‘Mad Max: Fury Road.'”

It seems Kojima’s love for the film hasn’t waned, as following his “Furiosa” screening, he would later post, “I watched ‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga’ this morning, and I still can’t contain my excitement, so I rewatched ‘Mad Max: Fury Road.’ At the time of release, I watched ‘Fury Road’ 17 times at the movie theater. If I include Blu-ray, TV, and in-flight showings, I’ve seen it at least 30 times.”

Kojima’s isn’t the only praise “Furiosa” has received thus far, with raves coming in from critics and filmmakers alike. The film premieres May 19, out-of-competition at Cannes, followed by a US release on May 24, but if that’s too long to wait to enter the wasteland, all previous “Mad Max” films are currently available to stream on Max.

