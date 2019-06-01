Higa still on top as U.S. Women's Open play suspended

Japan's Mamiko Higa followed up her record-setting first round with an even-par 71, and she stood atop the leaderboard Friday evening at the U.S. Women's Open in Charleston, S.C., where Round 2 action was suspended due to darkness after a severe thunderstorm delayed play for two hours late in the round.

Higa struggled through four bogeys and four birdies at the Country Club of Charleston and stands at 5-under 136. She holds a one-shot lead over Jessica Korda, who shot 68 on Friday.

"I was really happy because I could finish up a tough day with a birdie," said Higa, who noted she didn't feel nervous sleeping on her first-round lead. "I was so happy."

Play was suspended due to the weather at 4:47 p.m. EDT, during which time a massive bolt of lightning struck a tree that stands between No. 18 and the par-3 No. 11, ranked the hardest hole on the golf course.

Hall of Famer Beth Daniel found humor in the incident and noted on social media, "This is scary stuff but I have heard that no one was hurt. This strike was just to the left of #11 green and shows that even God can't hit the 11th green!"

Korda, a five-time LPGA winner, made no secret after her round about her desire to earn a first major win.

"That's what you play for," said Korda, 26, who joined the tour in 2011. "At the same time, I feel a lot of luck is always a big part of winning a major championship, making the most putts and the least amount of mistakes.

"It's really hard to win out here, obviously. I think everybody can see that, watching us week in, week out. Solid golf will always put me up top. If I have a chance, I'll try to take it."

Still near the top of the leaderboard is amateur Gina Kim, a 19-year-old rising sophomore at Duke who started the day just one shot off the pace. Kim stayed patient through two bogeys on the front nine and managed two birdies on the back nine to pull back to even. A bogey at No. 18 gave her a 72 for the day and put her two shots behind Higa at 4 under.

"I try not to have any expectations for myself, and I think that really helps in terms of me just trying to have fun but also knowing that I have to compete out here as well," said Kim, whose first-round 66 is the lowest round ever by an amateur at the U.S. Women's Open. "I just think kind of being confident in what I'm doing and constantly just keeping the same routine and committing to it and just enjoy the experience while walking, I think that's really helped me a lot so far."

Forty-five players remained on the golf course when play was suspended at 8:24 p.m. EDT. The second round will resume at 7:15 a.m. EDT.

Among those left to finish Saturday are defending champion Ariya Jutanugarn of Thailand (2 over with two holes to go), France's Celine Boutier (4 under with four holes to go), Lexi Thompson (3 under with two holes to go) and Jessica Korda's sister, Nelly Korda (3 under with three holes to go).

