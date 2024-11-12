There’s a high chance a depression could form in the Caribbean. What the forecast shows

Forecasters are watching a disturbance in the Caribbean Sea that has a high chance of turning into a depression this week.

We’re a few weeks away from the end of hurricane season, but forecasters are watching a disturbance in the Caribbean Sea that has a high chance of turning into a depression later this week.

The system was dumping rain over the central Caribbean Sea on Tuesday morning. The National Hurricane Center says environmental conditions are friendly enough for the system to likely strengthen into a tropical depression by the end of the week as it moves slowly west toward Central America.

Forecasters expect the system will “meander over the western Caribbean Sea through the weekend and begin moving slowly, generally northwestward, by early next week.”

The system has a medium 40% chance of formation in the next 48 hours and a high 80% chance of formation through the next seven days, according to the hurricane center’s Tuesday morning forecast.

It’s still too soon to know where the system will go, how strong it could be, or what type of impacts it could bring. If the system were to strengthen into a tropical storm, it would be Sara, the 18th named storm of the season.

“Interests across the western Caribbean Sea should monitor the progress of this system,” forecasters say. The National Weather Service in Miami said that while the system is not a current threat, Florida should monitor the progress of the system as it’s still too soon to know where it will go.

The 2024 Atlantic Hurricane season officially ends Nov. 30.