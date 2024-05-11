High Commissioner for Rwanda praises Jersey school

Chris Craddock - BBC Jersey communities reporter
·2 min read
Students and JCG staff stand on one side and on the other side is the High Commissioner and headteachers from Rwanda
The commissioner (fourth from left) said he was impressed by the support from Jersey College for Girls [BBC]

The High Commissioner for Rwanda has praised a Jersey school for its work in education support projects in his country.

Johnston Busingye visited Jersey College for Girls (JCG) on Thursday as part of his visit to the island.

The high commissioner was joined by three head teachers from Rwanda as he met staff and students at JCG.

The visit was organised by charity Hands Around the World, which helps children who have been disadvantaged through poverty or disability in Africa or India.

Johnston Busingye sits in front of a white board sat in front of a desk and another man is sat to his right
The high commissioner (left) was spoke to students and staff at JCG [BBC]

Mr Busingye said students and staff at JCG “have no idea what your support means” to students in Rwanda.

He added: “I don’t know how to say thank you enough."

The commissioner was shown a presentation about JCG’s LEAP programme.

It helps girls develop business and leadership skills by starting their own projects which are produced in a similar way to how a business pitches.

Peter sits in front of a garden looking at the camera
Peter Le Masurier from JCG Foundation said students and staff gained a lot from the visit [BBC]

Peter Le Masurier, from the JCG Foundation, gave a presentation on the LEAP support in Rwanda.

He said the visit was “fantastic” and “any interaction for our students with people from other cultures is always good”.

Mr Le Masurier added it was positive to hear feedback from the Rwanda head teachers that the work was “beneficial” and “to know what you’re doing is making a difference is very rewarding”.

Yasmine smiles as a head teacher in traditional African dress sits next to hear as they both have cups of tea in front of them
Yasmine (left) had tea with the Rwanda teachers to speak about life at their schools [BBC]

Yasmine was one of the students who met the commissioner and the Rwandan head teachers.

She said the visit showed her “the similarities and differences between our schools” and how “important these projects are”.

Yasmine added that it was positive to see the work support other female students and “there should be no limits on education”.

She also said: “It’s important that girls around the world can speak out and have their voices heard.”

