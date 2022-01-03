High demand for 24-hour virus testing in Milwaukee

CBC

Tancook Brand Sauerkraut, a Nova Scotia staple for decades, is soon to be no more. Lunenburg-based M.A. Hatt and Son Ltd. posted on social media on Saturday that it had ended production after 75 years as a result of "financial implications of the COVID-19 pandemic." Responding to a CBC News request for details about the cause of the closure, Cory Hatt said "difficult decisions" had to be made and he did not want to discuss it further. There was an outpouring of support on social media. Many peop