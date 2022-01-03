High demand for 24-hour virus testing in Milwaukee
A pharmacy in Milwaukee has opened a 24-hour COVID-19 testing site to keep up with skyrocketing demand. (Jan. 3)
WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden’s arrival in the White House nearly a year ago seemed to herald a historic shift toward less U.S. reliance on nuclear weapons and possibly a shrinking of their numbers. Even an American “no first use” pledge — a promise to never again be the first to use a nuclear weapon — seemed possible. Then China happened — revelations about its expanding nuclear force and talk of potential war with Taiwan. And then Russia happened — signs that it might be preparing to invade Ukra
Gov. Gen. Mary Simon tells Global News’ Mercedes Stephenson that all Canadians need to be engaged in the “lifelong” project of reconciliation. Simon says the discovery of unmarked graves at former residential schools in 2021 showed Canadians “this really happened in Canada and that we must address it.”
WASHINGTON (AP) — As the COVID-19 omicron variant surges across the United States, top federal health officials are looking to add a negative test along with its five-day isolation restrictions for asymptomatic Americans who catch the coronavirus, the White House’s top medical adviser said Sunday. Dr. Anthony Fauci said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now considering including the negative test as part of its guidance after getting significant “pushback” on its updated recommen
Canada's Sébastien Toutant posted the two best runs of the day to win gold in the men's snowboard slopestyle World Cup in Calgary on Saturday. Toutant, of L'Assomption, Que., an Olympic champion at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games, scored 86.86 in his second run to secure the victory. With Toutant included, five accomplished Canadian snowboarders — Mark McMorris, Max Parrot, Liam Brearley and Darcy Sharpe — are fighting for four Olympic spots in the slopestyle and big air events. "The Olympics
Tancook Brand Sauerkraut, a Nova Scotia staple for decades, is soon to be no more. Lunenburg-based M.A. Hatt and Son Ltd. posted on social media on Saturday that it had ended production after 75 years as a result of "financial implications of the COVID-19 pandemic." Responding to a CBC News request for details about the cause of the closure, Cory Hatt said "difficult decisions" had to be made and he did not want to discuss it further. There was an outpouring of support on social media. Many peop
Twenty-five years after the signing of a peace accord that ended a 36-year civil war, Guatemala is still struggling with violence and corruption.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Maxine McNair, the last living parent of any of the four Black girls killed in a 1963 Alabama church bombing, died Sunday. She was 93. McNair's family announced her death in a press release. A cause of death was not given. McNair's daughter, 11-year-old Denise McNair, was the youngest girl killed in the bombing of Birmingham’s 16th Street Baptist Church, the deadliest single attack of the civil rights movement. Also killed were three 14-year-olds: Addie Mae Collins, Carol
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jake Litvag leaned in for a closer look as a lab mouse scurried around an enclosure, stopping to sniff a large block. “Hi, Jakob 1. I’m Jake,” the 16-year-old said, naming the little furry creature engineered to have the same genetic abnormality he has. That mouse and its lab-grown relatives are the first in the world to mirror the missing gene that causes Jake’s autism. Scientists at Washington University in St. Louis bred the mice, and grew stem cells derived from Jake’s blood
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has gotten the same troubling questions from worried world leaders, ones that he never thought he would hear. “Is America going to be all right?” they ask. “What about democracy in America?” While Biden has tried to offer America's allies assurances, he has only occasionally emphasized the gravity of the threat to democracy from the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and the repeated lie from the man he defeated, Donald Trump, that the 2020 election was
Officials are working to determine the cause of a fire that ripped through an abandoned hotel in Bowden, a town in central Alberta about 45 kilometres south of Red Deer, just after midnight Saturday. Olds RCMP said in a release that they received a complaint of a fire and arrived on the scene to see the hotel "completely engulfed in flames." Fire crews extinguished the fire and the site has been secured. Police said they don't believe anyone was inside the building as the hotel has been abandone
People who still use cash to cross the Halifax harbour bridges will get another day before the price to cross goes up 25 cents, Halifax Harbour Bridges said in a tweet Monday. The fee was supposed to increase on Monday, but the Crown corporation delayed the increase until Tuesday. It did not immediately disclose the reason for the delay. A toll hike that was approved by the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board means drivers crossing the Macdonald or MacKay bridges will have to pay $1.25 if they'
As new years resolutions start pouring in, you may want to reconsider a plant-based diet if your motivation is health.
A Seattle Kraken fan is being praised as a hero — and awarded $10,000 — after helping the assistant equipment manager of the Vancouver Canucks identify a cancerous mole on his neck in the middle of a game. The incident occurred on Oct. 23, in the Kraken's first-ever home game in Seattle. Nadia Popovici, a 22-year-old Seattle resident originally from Canada, was sitting behind the Canucks bench that day when she noticed an irregularly shaped mole on the back of staffer Brian (Red) Hamilton's neck
Personal information belonging to thousands of employees and patients — including those who are now deceased — was taken in the late-October cyberattack on the Newfoundland and Labrador health-care system, leaving lingering questions from victims about what to do next. The provincial government is providing free credit-monitoring services to anyone whose information has been taken and will be individually contacting over 1,200 living patients whose social insurance numbers have been stolen. But
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he had sought a pardon for Julian Assange from former U.S. President Donald Trump before he left office last year and repeated his offer of asylum for the Wikileaks founder on Monday. Last month, the Australian-born Assange moved closer to facing criminal charges https://www.reuters.com/world/us/united-states-wins-appeal-over-extradition-wikileaks-founder-assange-2021-12-10 in the United States for one of the biggest leaks of classified information after Washington won an appeal over his extradition in an English court. U.S. authorities accuse Assange of 18 counts relating to WikiLeaks' release of confidential U.S. military records and diplomatic cables which they said had put lives in danger.