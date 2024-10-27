High early voter turnout

Latest Stories
- The Canadian Press
Trump refers to CNN's Anderson Cooper by a woman's first name
NOVI, Mich. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has repeatedly referred to CNN anchor Anderson Cooper with a woman's first name in recent days as the Republican presidential nominee focuses his closing message on a hypermasculine appeal to men.
- The Independent
Joe Rogan asked Donald Trump for specifics on how 2020 was stolen. Then could only laugh at the answer
Trump sat down with the No. 1 podcaster for a three-hour interview on Friday
- BuzzFeed
Donald Trump's Phone Lock Screen Is Going Viral Because It's Exactly What Everyone Expected It To Be
"This alone would tell me everything I need to know."
- The Daily Beast
Michelle Obama’s Emphatic Message to Male Voters Had Some Calling for Her in the White House
Michelle Obama threw down the gauntlet to male voters in a speech on Saturday, and it had some calling for the one-time First Lady to make her own presidential run. The wife of former President Barack Obama told a crowd in Kalamazoo, Michigan, that women in the United States would be threatened by a second Donald Trump presidency as she hit the campaign trail on behalf of Kamala Harris. “We all know we have a lot more work to do in this country,” Obama said. “But to anyone out there thinking abo
- HuffPost Life
This 1 Toilet Habit Makes You More Prone To Hemorrhoids — And You're Probably Doing It
We're all guilty — but for the sake of your bottom, it's time to stop.
- Hello!
Elizabeth Hurley sets pulses racing in just a straw hat and string bikini
Elizabeth Hurley is no stranger to a daring bikini and on Thursday she didn't disappoint. See photos.
- The Canadian Press
Trump leaves Michigan rallygoers waiting in the cold for hours to tape Joe Rogan podcast
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Many of Donald Trump’s supporters left a Michigan rally before he arrived after the former president kept them waiting for three hours to tape a popular podcast interview.
- The Weather Network
What does a ‘missing’ La Niña mean for Canada’s winter?
La Niña was supposed to be here by now. Where did it go?
- The Hill
‘It’s astonishing:’ Fetterman likens Trump’s impact in Pennsylvania to Taylor Swift
Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman (D) said former President Trump’s impact on the state was “astonishing” in a Saturday interview with the New York Times. “Anybody spends time driving around, and you can see the intensity. It’s astonishing,” Fetterman said of the wave of support the Republican nominee has experienced. He referenced Trump superstores throughout the…
- The Daily Beast
Kevin O’Leary Spars With CNN Over ‘Undemocratic’ Harris
Shark Tank‘s Kevin O’Leary found himself in choppy waters after he accused Kamala Harris of becoming the democratic presidential nominee by “circumventing democracy.” The investor told CNN on Friday that he wanted his president to be a “winner,” and that Harris' takeover after Joe Biden‘s decision to step down didn’t fit the bill. “Only 90 days ago, Pelosi went to Biden and said, ‘You need to step aside,’ and convinced him to do so. He made the decision and he did actually ask her—and we‘ve now
- People
James Franco Says Longtime Friendship with Seth Rogen Is 'Over' After His Controversy: 'We Had 20 Great Years Together'
In 2021, Seth Rogen said he did not have any plans to work with James Franco again, after Franco settled a 2019 sexual misconduct lawsuit
- HuffPost
Beyoncé's Mom, Tina Knowles, Trolls Trump With Mic-Drop Moment At Harris Rally
The fashion designer and philanthropist spoke onstage ahead of her daughter's highly anticipated appearance at the Houston event.
- People
What Happened to Teen Walmart Employee Found Dead in Oven? Police Warn Against Speculation as Investigation Continues
A company spokesperson previously said that Walmart was “heartbroken" over Gursimran Kaur's death
- The Canadian Press
Lawsuit alleges Ontario man died after given 10 times prescribed dose in hospital
Angela Salvatore had been away from her father's hospital bedside for just over an hour when she says she got a frantic call from a nurse, pleading with her to calm him down.
- FTW Outdoors
Who is Aaron Judge's wife? Meet Samantha Bracksieck.
Aaron Judge has fast become one of the best sluggers in all of baseball, and he's had his wife Samantha Bracksieck by his side during that meteoric rise and even before that. Turns out, per People, they met in high school in California and then both attended Fresno
- FTW Outdoors
Burmese python in Florida tries to swallow 77-pound deer; video
The Conservancy of Southwest Florida on Thursday shared images and video showing a Burmese python attempting to “ingest” a 77-pound white-tailed deer. The adult female python, photographed in South Florida by conservancy biologist Ian Bartoszek, measured 14…
- Global News
Dollarama security guard charged over incident with customer caught on camera
WARNING: Video contains graphic images that may be disturbing to viewers. Discretion is advised. A security guard in Toronto has been charged with assault, after he was caught on camera allegedly beating a man at a downtown Dollarama. The incident happened on Tuesday afternoon, at the store near the intersection of Queen and Sherbourne. In a statement, retail chain Dollarama has said that it "does not authorize the use of force in any situation." Sean O'Shea explains.
- People
Prince William Recalls Emotional Childhood Memory with Prince Harry in First Public Mention of Brother in Years
In a rare moment, William opens up about a cherished childhood memory with Harry, marking the first time in years he's spoken publicly about his brother
- Snopes
Rumors Involving Harris That Are Circulating Ahead of Election Day
These claims promoted by the vice president — or targeting her — have gained internet attention during her presidential campaign.
- People
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's Daughter Sunday Shocked the Internet with Her Accent — Here's What Her Dad Has to Say
The singer shares daughters Sunday Rose, 16, and Faith, 13, with wife Nicole Kidman