High heat the next few days in Denver
Denver7 Forecast June 23, 2024. Highs soar to the 90s across the metro-area over the next several afternoons. Stay cool!
Scientists fear Washington’s Mount Rainier could trigger a swift debris flow caused by melting snow and ice. An event could endanger nearby populated areas.
Heavy rain and thunderstorms will continue into Sunday across southern Ontario, raising the threat for flooding, high winds, and possibly a tornado or two
Nights are getting uncomfortably and dangerously hotter in India’s capital as people in the world’s most populous nation feel little respite from unrelenting temperatures.
The first weekend of summer won't be the most ideal for any outdoor plans in southern Ontario as the region will be contending with rain and the threat of thunderstorms for both days
"It's a good thing that cheetahs can't count!" Cheetah moms don't raise single cubs, so zoos sometimes adopt (sneak) singletons into other litters.
Another round of storms will strike southern Ontario on Saturday, but this round may be different. StornHunter Mark Robinson has the details.
A moisture-filled atmosphere unloads on Ontario & Quebec, renewing the risk for severe storms once again. The severity shifts however to Central & Eastern Ontario where the largest threat for flooding will be. Meteorologist Laura Power has the details.
The coastal community of Ayetoro in Nigeria was nicknamed "Happy City" when it was founded decades ago. But the lives of its current residents are far from happy. Their community is slowly being submerged by the Atlantic Ocean, with households displaced and businesses lost to the waves.
Canada has been keen to find ways to get people into electric vehicles (EVs) and out of gas-guzzling cars that produce harmful greenhouse gas emissions. Governments have been using regulations and subsidies with the goal of speeding up the transition to EVs. David Akin has been investigating the pace of electric vehicle ownership across the country, and he looks at who is benefiting from the incentive programs.
Both people are conscious and alert and were transported to the hospital.
On a site three times the size of Hong Kong, a US$10 billion project mooted in Australia has raised hopes of tackling greenhouse gas emissions with green hydrogen. Located 400km north of Alice Springs in central Australia, phase one of the proposed Green Springs project, targeted for completion by 2030, will feature 10 gigawatts (GW) of solar panels, enough to meet the requirements of more than 3 million households. If the project, spread over 200 square kilometres, gets the go ahead and is succ
AYETORO, Nigeria (AP) — The coastal Nigerian community of Ayetoro was founded decades ago and nicknamed “Happy City,” meant to be a Christian utopia that would be sinless and classless. But now its remaining residents can do little against the rising sea.
Sussex council approved a six-figure contract Monday as it works through what CAO Scott Hatcher said could be as much as $1.1 million in damage to municipal assets in February. The tender for flood remediation with E.J. Cunningham was quoted at $284,680 and covers flood repair and resurfacing, some of which can be recoverable under disaster financial assistance, deputy mayor Tim Wilson told council. According to CAO Scott Hatcher, the town has estimated $1.1 million in uninsured damage to munici
Floodwaters forced people out of their homes in parts of Iowa, the result of weeks of rain, while much of the United States longed for relief Saturday from yet another round of extraordinary heat.
Quebec faces an elevated risk of tornadoes and flooding on Sunday. The severe weather setup includes heavy rains, strong winds and the possibility of tornadoes, potentially leading to dangerous situations and significant impacts
Extreme heat continues in the United States — and around the globe.
Heavy rain is expected in Ottawa and the surrounding area from Saturday night into Sunday.As much as 40 to 60 mm of rain is could fall in Ottawa by Sunday, Environment Canada said in a warning issued Saturday morning.Warnings have also been issued across much of the province and western Quebec.Nearby municipalities including Pembroke, Carleton Place and Gatineau can expect similar amounts of rain, increasing to as much as 80 mm in some places such as Renfrew and Bancroft.Heavy rain could lead to
AccuWeather said a change in the weather pattern will cause temperatures across the Northeast to retreat from record territory within days.