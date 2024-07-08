High Humidity Today

Latest Stories
- LA Times
Motorcycle tour of Death Valley turns fatal as thermometer cracks 128 degrees
As the temperature climbed to a record 128 degrees in Death Valley National Park, a group of motorcyclists was sickened by the heat, and one died.
- The Canadian Press
Persistent heat wave in the US shatters new records, causes deaths in the West and grips the East
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A long-running heat wave that has already shattered previous records across the U.S. persisted on Sunday, baking parts of the West with dangerous temperatures that caused the death of a motorcyclist in Death Valley and held the East in its hot and humid grip.
- The Weather Network - Video
Remnants of Beryl may make an appearance in Canada
Could the remnants of Beryl make an appearance in Canada? Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network investigates the possibility and its potential impacts.
- CNN
Death Valley sets a new daily record with a searing 128 degrees as West Coast heat wave drags on
Extremely dangerous heat is dragging on in the West along with heat and humidity in the eastern US.
- The Canadian Press
Heat warnings expand in British Columbia as heat wave intensifies
VANCOUVER — A heat wave has settled in, bringing scorching temperatures across more than 40 regions in British Columbia.
- The Weather Network
Hurricane warnings issued as Beryl swirls toward Texas
A stretch of the Texas coast is now under a hurricane warning as Beryl is expected to strengthen in the Gulf of Mexico
- The Weather Network
Prolonged heat baking B.C. poses elevated risk to health
Folks across B.C. are feeling the heat as temperatures have rapidly climbed to high levels, and will stay that way into this week
- The Weather Network
Potential for severe storms puts outdoor plans in jeopardy in Ontario
Plan ahead if you're out and about in southern and eastern Ontario Saturday. Conditions will be conducive for thunderstorms, some of which could be severe, so make sure you stay close to safe shelter in case of foul weather
- GOBankingRates
I’m a Mechanic: My Dream Car Is $87,000 — But It’s Worth It
If you ask a mechanic what their dream vehicle is, one might expect a flashy and luxurious choice. Vehicles like McLarens or Lamborghinis, far out of the average person's price range, immediately come...
- CBC
Extreme temperatures across Alberta produce smoke, fire and heat warnings
From High Level to Fort McMurray to Edmonton, heat warnings are in effect for nearly all of Alberta.Temperatures in northern Alberta are expected to climb to between 30 and 35 C and will persist until at least midweek, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada. In Calgary, where Stampede is underway, attendees face temperatures in the low 30s.Rob Griffith, lead metrologist at Environment and Climate Change Canada, says the heat in western Canada is due to a system of high pressure, mixe
- Reuters Videos
Tourists stranded by storm Beryl pack Cancun airport
STORY: :: July 6, 2024::Stranded tourists flock to Cancun airportafter Hurricane Beryl causes flight cancellations::Fabiana, Tourist from Florida"It was a little hard. We had to change our flights two times, but it was okay, it wasn't that bad."::Lynn Hayes, Tourist from Kansas"Friday was obviously scary. Thursday night, scary. But the hotel did an amazing job of preparing the hotel and the guests for whatever was to come and kept us fed and kept us safe. And it was great. We commend them."::Cancun, MexicoTravelers crowded in front of airline check-in counters to try and get flights after more than 300 flights were canceled, waiting in long lines as the airport slowly returned to operational mode on Saturday.Beryl weakened to a tropical storm as it passed over Mexico's top beach destinations on Friday (July 5), bringing strong winds and heavy rain but without doing major damage, after forging a deadly trail of destruction across the Caribbean.Mexico's civil protection agency said on Friday, there were zero reports of casualties as a result of the storm.
- CBC
Heat warning not keeping people away from first weekend of Stampede
Downtown Calgary's Stampede Park is packed with Stetson-wearing festival goers this weekend, in spite of an Environment Canada heat warning. More than 161,000 people jammed into the grounds for the Stampede's opening day – just short of 2023's best-ever opening day attendance of 164,939.Stampede CEO Joel Cowley said about 340,000 people showed up over the first two days, putting the festival about two thousand admissions behind last year's record-setting pace. "Our concerts are toward the end of
- The Canadian Press
Whale researcher says orphan orca 'likely' seen off Vancouver Island at Friendly Cove
VICTORIA — A killer whale calf whose struggle for survival captured international headlines when she became trapped in a Vancouver Island tidal lagoon earlier this year only to escape on her own has likely been spotted swimming further south along British Columbia's coast.
- Snopes
'Albino Brown Bear' Airlifted to Arctic After Being Mistaken for Polar Bear?
Some have nicknamed Joey the “unluckiest bear in the world.”
- ABC News
Hezbollah rocket attacks on northern Israel spark fires, destroy thousands of acres
Before Oct. 7, Sigal Malachi would wake up at 5 a.m. each day to water her plants, remove weeds, and produce cuttings. The co-owner of a greenhouse in northern Israel, she said her home was once a lush paradise. Like others living close to the Lebanon border, Malachi is one of what the Israeli government estimates are tens of thousands of Israelis uprooted from their homes because of the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.
- The Weather Network - Video
Extreme heat in B.C. causes concern for wildfires
The extreme heat in British Columbia is causing significant concern for wildfires. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network discusses the current conditions and potential fire risks.
- CNN
Stunning video shows scientists release 200 gallons of synthetic blood into ocean to lure a great white shark
Watch researchers in New Zealand release 200 gallons of synthetic blood into ocean to lure a 14-foot female shark. The experiment helps scientists test the so-called “Queen Boss Theory.” Shark Week starts July 7 on Discovery and continues all week long. Like CNN, Discovery’s parent company is Warner Bros. Discovery
- People
Baby Giraffe Born at Kansas City Zoo 'Already Stands 5 Feet 6 Inches Tall': 'Welcome to the Herd'
The female Masai giraffe "weighs in at approximately 125 pounds," the zoo said
- WXII - Greensboro/Winston-Salem Videos
WATCH: Beryl to impact Texas Sunday, storm surge and flooding threats increasing along the Texas Gulf Coast
A few waves of scattered storms are likely in the Piedmont Triad. Storms are possible early Sunday before sunrise and more afternoon and evening storms are likely. Thunderstorms may bring heavy rain with a localized flooding risk.
- The Canadian Press
Montreal failed to address school flushing sewage into river for years
MONTREAL — A Montreal elementary school has been inadvertently flushing raw sewage into a nearby river for years, and the city, despite identifying the problem in 2021, is only now taking action to fix it. The Lester B. Pearson School Board says it has temporarily closed two bathrooms at Terry Fox Elementary School in the Montreal borough of Pierrefonds-Roxboro that have been incorrectly draining into a storm sewer instead of a sanitary sewer. The raw sewage has contributed to highly contaminate