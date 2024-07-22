High ozone levels, wildfire smoke will continue to impact Colorado this week

CBC

Calgarians got a first look Monday at drawings for the new event centre slated to replace the aging Scotiabank Saddledome. The name of the new arena, Scotia Place, was inadvertently revealed just hours before the official announcement and groundbreaking at the building site in the community of Victoria Park.In a release, the city says the building's design is influenced by the ancestral land of Indigenous peoples and of a shared purpose – to gather."A striking feature of the building is the cent