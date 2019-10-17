High-performance? CBD-infused drinks for athletes coming as pot edibles are legalized

Consumers eager to get their hands on cannabis-infused edibles, extracts and topical creams are one step closer today as regulations come into effect allowing cannabis-containing products to be produced and sold in Canada.

This second phase of legalization opens the door to a wave of potential business opportunities aimed not just at the recreational user, but also athletes.

Toronto-based BioSteel Sports Nutrition Inc. wants a piece of the edibles and alternative-cannabis market, estimated to be worth $2.7 billion annually, with $529 million likely to be spent on cannabis-infused beverages alone.

"The forecasted numbers and projections are massive. For us, that's great and that's the business side of it, but it was really a natural fit," said John Celenza, co-founder and co-chief executive of BioSteel.

BioSteel, a popular brand among high-performance and professional athletes, plans to infuse a version of their signature pink hydration drink with cannabidiol (CBD). CBD is a cannabinoid that can be derived from cannabis or hemp that Health Canada says, on its own, doesn't contain the THC component that gets you high.

"We're going to take out the amino acids and add CBD," said Celenza about the new version of their sport drink.

BioSteel is partnering with a Canadian cannabis producer for its products and expertise, recently signing a deal to sell a 72 per cent stake of the company to Canopy Growth.

The partnership is a no-brainer to BioSteel co-founder and ex-NHL player Michael Cammalleri, who has long supported the idea of athletes using CBD as an alternative painkiller and has been using prescribed CBD himself for two years.

"CBD became something that NHL players and pro-athletes and a lot of people were turning to as a healthier alternative to the methods that they were previously using," said Cammalleri.

But just how safe and effective is CBD at helping with pain and anxiety?

McMaster University professor Stuart Phillips says there are plenty of anecdotal reports about the benefits of CBD, but he'd like to see more science backing that up.

"The research that's out there is completely in its infancy," said Phillips, who is the director of the McMaster Centre for Nutrition, Exercise and Health Research in Hamilton.

"We know probably a lot more about THC than we do about CBD, but we know very little about either compound."

Pro sports not keen on CBD

The lack of acceptance among professional sports leagues regarding athletes taking CBD doesn't bode well for companies like BioSteel, either.

Currently, the National Football League, Major League Baseball, and the National Basketball Association all prohibit players from taking natural cannabinoids, including CBD, citing a risk of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) contamination in these products, which could lead to a positive doping test.

