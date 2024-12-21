High Point fire crews investigate junkyard fire

The Daily Beast

Prince Andrew may have been frozen out of the British royal family yet again, but another royal family seems keen to adopt him. The prince has been gifted the use of a palace in Abu Dhabi by the country’s autocratic elite, the royal historian and freedom-of-information campaigner Andrew Lownie will claim in a hotly anticipated biography of the prince to be published next year, The Daily Beast can reveal. The Daily Beast reported this week that several of Andrew’s friends say he could “do a Harry