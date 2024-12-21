High Point fire crews investigate junkyard fire
High Point fire crews investigate junkyard fire
High Point fire crews investigate junkyard fire
"Everybody wants to be my friend!" Trump exclaimed on Truth Social the morning after the dinner The post Elon Musk Crashing Trump’s Jeff Bezos Dinner at Mar-a-Lago Mocked as ‘Deranged’ appeared first on TheWrap.
As the U.S. Congress scrambled to come up with a spending bill to avoid a government shutdown, U.S. president-elect Donald Trump shocked many lawmakers by demanding that any such bill must also increase the country's debt ceiling.He insisted that any deal must include that provision for the debt ceiling, the legislative limit on the amount of national debt the country can incur. It's an issue that hadn't been discussed by either party.Trump then went a step further, announcing, to the surprise o
A lawyer for Baldoni, who directed the film, said the allegations are "false, outrageous and intentionally salacious with an intent to publicly hurt"
Prince William and Princess Kate’s Christmas card drama has captured the attention of royal fans everywhere, with the family’s chosen photographer, Will Warr, breaking his silence. See details.
One of the cornerstones of President-elect Donald Trump’s reelection campaign of 2024 was his promise to implement tariffs.
Prince Andrew may have been frozen out of the British royal family yet again, but another royal family seems keen to adopt him. The prince has been gifted the use of a palace in Abu Dhabi by the country’s autocratic elite, the royal historian and freedom-of-information campaigner Andrew Lownie will claim in a hotly anticipated biography of the prince to be published next year, The Daily Beast can reveal. The Daily Beast reported this week that several of Andrew’s friends say he could “do a Harry
Prince Beatrice has confirmed her change of plans when it comes to the Christmas season with Prince Andrew's daughter deciding to stay in the United Kingdom
Kim Kardashian stepped out in Los Angeles in a form-fitting red leather halter dress with a plunging neckline and cutouts along her torso.
“I thought that if I could hide it just once, maybe people would see me and think of me as something more.”
This former Bruins defenseman is returning to the ice.
Taylor Swift knows how to make an entrance, and she did just that when she arrived at her Eras Tour wrap party in a dress that combined all of her past eras.
There are habits you should and shouldn't practice in order to keep your brain sharp.
Costco will surpass 900 locations with six new U.S. warehouse stores opening in early 2025. Will a Costco open near you? Here are the sites and dates.
Kyle Whiting ran to a police officer's aid with the barber's cape still draped over his shoulders.
Donald Trump has yet to arrive in Washington, but he is already confronting the limitations of his electoral mandate.
The Los Angeles Chargers dusted off one of the most obscure rules in the NFL book to land a field goal before halftime on Thursday night. As the Chargers trailed the Denver Broncos 21-10, the team called a fair catch on a punt as time expired in the second quarter. Rather…
The comedian shared the behind-the-scenes details from a recent sketch with Ariana Grande
President-elect Donald Trump took a brief hiatus from the U.S. government’s shutdown crisis Friday morning to re-up his threats of a trade war with the nation’s closest allies. “I told the European Union that they must make up their tremendous deficit with the United States by the large scale purchase of our oil and gas,” Trump posted to Truth Social on Friday morning. “Otherwise, it is TARIFFS all the way!” he added.
This recipe changed how I'll make mashed potatoes forever.
Mark Acheson, who appears in the mail room scene of the Christmas classic, tells PEOPLE about improvising with Will Ferrell