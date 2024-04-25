High Point police charge juvenile for posting threat on social media

WCPO - Cincinnati Scripps

Police said three teen boys — all 15 years old at the time — assaulted the victim on April 28, 2023. According to the release, the juveniles were taken into custody in May 2023. "These young men did things to my son that he has to wrestle with for the rest of his life," the victim's father said. "My son was their high school teammate in baseball and unfortunately my son does not want to play baseball again."