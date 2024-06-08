High Point Police investigate two burglaries at local businesses within same hour
High Point Police investigate two burglaries at local businesses within same hour
High Point Police investigate two burglaries at local businesses within same hour
The Wisconsin man told police what motivated his actions, news outlets reported
‘Talk to my dad. Talk to my dad,’ the influencer can be heard saying as police tried to stop him.
The teen who was shot is now "paying the ultimate price" for playing the game, his father said.
A Florida woman charged with leaving her boyfriend to die after he was zipped into a suitcase in their home will go on trial in October following a hearing on Friday. An Oct. 7 trial date was set during a court hearing for Sarah Boone in state court in Orlando, almost four years after her arrest. Boone initially told detectives with the Orange County Sheriff's Office that she and her boyfriend, Jorge Torres, had been playing hide and seek in the residence they shared in Winter Park, Florida, when they thought it would be funny for Torres to get into the suitcase.
A California judge dismissed multiple state charges on Thursday against David DePape, who was sentenced in federal court last month for attacking Paul Pelosi in 2022.
On the day his daughter was born, the father trembled as he held her tiny ear to his left chest.A nurse told him not to be afraid: "Her daddy's heartbeat would tell her not to be frightened — and that daddy would protect her so she wouldn't cry," the father recalled.He recounted the memory Friday for Ibrahim Ali, the man who killed his daughter when she was just 13 years old, before a judge sentenced Ali to life in prison.The father said he was now a man transformed by grief, torn apart by regre
The 15th-floor courtroom that was widely described as dingy and depressing during the Trump hush-money trial had considerably brightened on Wednesday, and it was not because those tawdry proceedings had ended in a conviction.The venue was less dismal because the shades on the windows set high on one wall were no longer drawn, as they had been at the insistence of the Secret Service while the former president they are still sworn to protect was present.Instead of Donald Trump, the defendant’s cha
VANCOUVER — A man convicted of murdering a 13-year-old Burnaby, B.C., girl has repeatedly told a pre-sentencing hearing that he didn't kill her, after refusing to listen to his interpreter during an impact statement by the girl's father.
NEW YORK — Alvin Bragg, the Manhattan district attorney, went into former President Donald Trump’s hush-money trial besieged by death threats from extremists, reproval from political commentators for creating a national distraction (“Save the mug shots for Georgia, the handcuffs for Jan. 6,” wrote Peggy Noonan in The Wall Street Journal) and criticism from legal analysts who saw the case as structurally unsound, too quixotic to proceed. The result nevertheless was a guilty verdict on all 34 coun
Caleb Witty, 17, had been walking home from a street festival with his younger sister
Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen was attacked in the nation’s capital Copenhagen Friday evening by a man who was subsequently arrested, according to her office. “The Prime Minister is shocked by the incident,” her office said, adding she was hit while in a public square in central Copenhagen. Police confirmed Friday on social platform X…
The family’s child hasn’t seen the 8-month-old since the end of April, according to court documents.
VANCOUVER — Two men face more than a dozen charges each after British Columbia's provincial auto crime team recovered 29 high-end vehicles valued at $2.5 million.
The judge presiding over Hunter Biden's federal gun trial in Delaware is a former corporate civil lawyer with a background in biology who was nominated to the bench by the Biden family's chief political antagonist: former President Donald Trump.
A 21-year-old man charged with the second-degree murder of Montreal teenager Jannai Dopwell-Bailey has been sentenced to life in prison with no parole for 13 years.A Superior Court judge delivered the sentence Thursday in the case against Andrei Donet, who was 18 when he was arrested in connection with the teen's death. Last month, a jury found Donet guilty of second-degree murder in the October 2021 fatal stabbing of 16-year-old Dopwell-Bailey outside of his high school in Montreal's Côte-des-N
A Nova Scotia man is facing a slew of charges following a year-long police investigation into the trafficking of $1 million worth of stolen cars from Alberta into Nova Scotia.The charges against the 41-year-old man include nine counts of possessing stolen property and fraud over $5,000.Police say the vehicles they recovered were each worth more than $100,000. RCMP Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay told CBC News the targeting of luxury vehicles by thieves is a trend across Canada.He said some of the stolen
FLORENCE, Italy (AP) — Seventeen years after she was accused of killing her British roommate, Amanda Knox returned to an Italian court to hear the outcome of a slander charge that has stuck long after she was exonerated of the murder.
VOORHEES TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — A New York City police officer was charged with attempted murder on Friday after authorities say he shot another driver during an instance of road rage in New Jersey and then fled the scene.
PENDLETON, Ind. (AP) — A man charged with fatally shooting an Indiana police officer in the head in 2022 died Thursday at a state prison, authorities said.
MILAN (AP) — Amanda Knox told Italian TV on Thursday that she was surprised by a Florence appeals court's decision to find her guilty of slander in light of a European court ruling that police who took her confession had violated her human rights.