High Point Summer Jubilee

- CNN
‘I was stripped of my dignity’: Bystander video shows the moment Terrell Davis was removed from plane
Former NFL player Terrell Davis and his family were on their way to a vacation in California when he was handcuffed and taken off a United Airlines plane. Davis says he all he had done was tap a flight attendant’s arm to ask for a cup of ice, and that he was wrongfully removed.
- BuzzFeed
"It Literally Looks Like Hot Glue": Olympians Are Reacting To Their Paris 2024 Lodging
Shoutout to the team that got mattress toppers because of the "rock solid" beds.
- USA TODAY Sports
Olympics schedule today: Every event, time, competition at Paris Games on July 24
The Olympics start today, so here is the full schedule for the first day of events of the 2024 games.
- The Canadian Press
Eiffel Tower stadium wows Olympic beach volleyball players: 'I got goosebumps'
PARIS (AP) — Lézana Placette felt a wave of calm looking up at Paris' most iconic landmark. “Whenever I get a bit nervous, I’ll just turn my head and look at the Eiffel Tower. That should help remind me what I play for,” the French beach volleyball player said, standing on the sand of the Olympic stadium in the tower's shadow for the first time. The first training session for the Olympic beach volleyball athletes took place Wednesday at the photogenic venue. The French women’s team, Placette and
- Deadline
Angel Reese Signs With New Women’s 3-On-3 Basketball League
Angel Reese, one of the rookie stars of the WNBA, is signing with the Unrivaled 3-on-3 basketball league, which will play in the winter. The announcement on Reese was made on Instagram on Wednesday morning. The league, which was started by WNBA stars Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart, will provide an off-season outlet to women …
- Associated Press
British equestrian great Dujardin out of Olympics after coaching video reveals possible horse abuse
Three-time Olympic gold medalist Charlotte Dujardin of Britain has withdrawn from the Paris Games after a video emerged that showed her “engaging in conduct contrary to the principles of horse welfare,” according to the sport's governing body. Dujardin said in a statement Tuesday that the video from four years ago “shows me making an error of judgment during a coaching session.” It wasn't clear what video Dujardin referred to or what specifically the video shows.
- The Canadian Press
Jays sting Rays 6-3 with a four-run eighth inning
TORONTO — A few hours or so after Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Kevin Kiermaier let it slip that he plans to retire, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. let it be known to the baseball world he has no plans to put his current hot streak out to pasture.
- The Canadian Press
Oilers hire Bowman as GM less than 3 years since he resigned after Blackhawks sexual assault scandal
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Stan Bowman made a promise upon his NHL return.
- People
Travis Kelce's Golf Ball Struck the Back of This Fan's Head — Here's What She Remembers (Exclusive)
"When I put my hand to the back of my head there was a lot of blood," Katie Hauss tells PEOPLE
- The Canadian Press
Argentina coach slams chaotic 'scandal' at Olympic soccer match vs Morocco
The head of Argentina's soccer federation said the chaotic ending to its Olympic soccer match against Morocco on Wednesday “makes no sense," and Argentina's coach called the scene “a scandal.” The opening match of the men's soccer tournament was suspended for nearly two hours during added time after Morocco fans invaded the field and threw bottles in protest of a late goal by Argentina. The goal was later overturned by the video assistant referee (VAR), and Argentina lost 2-1. “What happened on
- Kansas City Star
Royals’ Bobby Witt Jr. on pace to have stat line last accomplished in 19th Century
Does the name Jesse Burkett ring a bell? The Royals’ Bobby Witt Jr. on pace to do something that Hall of Famer accomplished.
- The Canadian Press
Rays SS Taylor Walls says gesture wasn't meant as Trump endorsement and he likely won't do it again
TORONTO (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Taylor Walls said Tuesday that his Donald Trump-inspired celebration of a hit Sunday was not intended as an endorsement of the Republican presidential candidate and added he was unlikely to do it again.
- City Xtra
Kevin De Bruyne puts family first following talks with wife over Saudi Arabia move – Poised to turn down £156 million contract
Manchester City legend Kevin De Bruyne will put his family first when it comes to his career, moving closer to turning down an eye-watering proposal from Saudi Arabia.The Belgian is expected to sit do...
- The Canadian Press
Soccer coach Priestman to miss opener, two staffers sent home after drone incidents
SAINT-ETIENNE — Two staff members on the outs. A head coach taking herself off the sideline. Now FIFA's disciplinary committee is involved, Canada Soccer is undergoing an external review and more developments could be coming. The Canadian women's soccer team's Olympic title defence is off to a rocky start due to a drone scandal on the eve of the Paris Games. "Obviously it's not ideal, especially with such a big tournament on the horizon," said Canadian centre back Vanessa Gilles. "But at the end
- The Canadian Press
The US men's basketball team arrives in France, with its Paris Olympics opener on Sunday
VILLENEUVE-D'ASCQ, France (AP) — And now, the real work begins for the U.S. Olympic men's basketball team. The four-time defending gold medalists arrived in France on Wednesday to begin their final preparations for the Paris Games. Their train from London arrived in their early afternoon, a couple of hours before the team held a photo shoot and acclimation practice at the arena where it will play its three group-stage games starting Sunday with a matchup against Serbia. “We had a really good 45
- Get French Football News
Argentina receive hostile reception as national anthem booed by crowds at Paris Olympics
Argentina were met with a harsh reception as they took to the field to play Morocco in the first match of the Olympic Games. The Argentine national anthem was roundly booed by the Stade Geoffroy-Guich...
- USA TODAY Sports
Joe Burrow haircut at Bengals training camp prompts hilarious social media reaction
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow sported a new haircut at training camp, prompting hilarious social media reaction to his blonde hair.
- The Canadian Press
Cuban Olympic Committee demands the immediate exclusion of an athlete from refugee team
HAVANA (AP) — The Cuban Olympic Committee demanded on Tuesday the “immediate exclusion” of an island athlete who was included by the organizers as part of a refugee team that will participate in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Last May, the International Olympic Committee announced that 37 athletes from 11 countries will compete in the Paris Games as part of the Refugee Olympic Team. The team was created for the Rio Olympics in 2016 as a symbol of hope and to call attention to the plight of refuge
- The Canadian Press
76ers welcome Paul George, welcome back Maxey with all parties in desperate chase for championship
CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — Tyrese Maxey was asked to wait. Be patient, and the millions will come.
- The Canadian Press
Uzbekistan loses the match but wins over crowd as soccer competition kicks off Paris Olympics
PARIS (AP) — Uzbekistan lost the match but won over the crowd on Wednesday as competition at the Paris Olympics officially began with soccer matches in Paris and Saint-Etienne. Uzbekistan fans chanted and danced throughout a 2-1 defeat to Spain, to the rhythm of a furiously fast drum beat at Parc des Princes in western Paris — once the home of French striker Kylian Mbappé when he played for Paris Saint-Germain. Toward the end of the game they encouraged large sections of the crowd to clap in uni