High-profile crimes are often fodder for internet sleuths. The UnitedHealthcare CEO killing was no different.

A reward poster hangs outside the New York Hilton midtown hotel in New York on Dec. 5, where Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare, was fatally shot. (Ed Shaffrey/AP)

Almost a week after a gunman killed the UnitedHealthcare CEO in midtown Manhattan, police 300 miles away in Altoona, Pa., notified the NYPD that they believed they’d found him in a McDonald’s. A fellow customer noticed 26-year-old Luigi Mangione in the chain and told an employee that he looked like the figure captured in the surveillance footage that had been dominating news coverage and the internet since Dec. 4. The employee called 911.

On Monday night, Mangione was arrested by the Altoona police department and charged with five crimes in Pennsylvania: forgery, carrying a gun without a license, falsely identifying himself to law enforcement, tampering with records or identification and possessing “instruments of crime.” Prosecutors in Manhattan later filed murder and other charges against Mangione, who is being held at a state correctional facility in Pennsylvania. He is expected to be extradited to New York.

At a press conference following Mangione’s initial arraignment Monday evening, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro highlighted how the wide circulation of surveillance footage of the shooting suspect over the last several days had ultimately led police to Mangione, saying, “This case has hinged on attention.”

As news reports on the initial investigation focused on what the NYPD made public, some social media users tried to answer questions about the case that weren’t being addressed by professionals. Internet sleuths took it upon themselves to help speed up the investigation by doing their own research and posting theories online. Such behavior is not a new or unique reaction to a high-profile, unsolved case such as this one.

“This is what happens with the internet,” David Sarni, a former NYPD detective and current adjunct professor at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice, told Yahoo News. “The driving force is a lot of people want to be detectives, but they don't understand what it takes.”

Sometimes, it works. Online sleuths were credited with helping identify people who were involved in the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021. In 2011, an online network of amateur sleuths called Websleuths reportedly solved a missing person's cold case from 1988.

In other cases, amateur detectives can end up just circulating a lot of information that ends up being found inaccurate and, potentially, harmful.

One analysis of internet sleuths, published by public safety agency and resource group Lexipol in 2023, argues that the phenomenon skyrocketed following the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing, when “private citizens began to form virtual ‘sleuthing’ groups on Reddit to share and analyze digital media collected in real-time during the terrorist attack.”

After Boston police arrested Dzhokhar Tsarnaev in connection to the bombings, Reddit general manager Erik Martin issued an apology for the speculation that had been circulated on his platform, including the incorrect accusation that a missing Brown University student was responsible for the attack.

In his experience with the NYPD, Sarni said he did not personally work on any cases that were assisted by internet sleuths.

Sarni suggested that for many, the motivation for trying to solve a crime online may be more about going viral than helping police. He also suggested that amateur sleuthing only adds to the confusion an average reader may face online when trying to determine the facts of a news story.

The Pew Research Center has found that a lot of Americans rely on social platforms, rather than traditional news sites, as their primary sources of information.

“You have to make your own judgment based on the numerous amount of sources on these things, not just based on one Reddit or one X [post],” he said.

How did internet sleuths try to find the suspect in the UnitedHealthcare CEO killing?

Online communities across various social platforms like Reddit, TikTok and X pored over the evidence and tried to piece together information on the killing using what the NYPD had made available to the public.

An image of the suspect captured in surveillance footage shooting Thompson in midtown Manhattan Wednesday morning was also seen on video leading up to the crime. The images revealed where he was walking, how he was dressed and what he was carrying. He was seen leaving a subway station at 6:15 a.m. ET and in a Starbucks a few minutes later, then walking toward the Hilton Hotel at 6:39 a.m. ET before shooting Thompson seven minutes later.

At an NYPD press conference last week, officials said they believed the suspect picked up an electric Citi Bike at West 54th Street and rode it into Central Park following the shooting. It was later announced that the bicycle the suspect had been seen riding was not, in fact, a Citi Bike — and that the suspect had taken a cab to the Port Authority bus terminal somewhere near the Upper West Side of Manhattan.

But before that clarification had been made by the NYPD, X user Riley Walz, who said they “happen to continuously scrape Citibike data every minute,” detailed what they thought was the exact bike and path the suspect took after the shooting. Walz’s theoretical breakdown of the suspect’s Citi Bike movements was circulated among tens of thousands of X users before it was subsequently debunked with the revelation that he hadn’t been riding a Citi Bike at all.

Sarni suggested that members of the public, like Walz, who think they have insight into a suspect’s whereabouts or other relevant details about a crime, should bring it to police first, instead of posting it directly online.

“If they feel they're a witness and have information available to the police, send it to the crime stoppers and then we'll vet it out accordingly,” Sarni said. Walz posted on X that they did send the information to the NYPD as well.

Other social media sleuths have speculated on the exact brand of backpack the shooter wore and analyzed surveillance footage to determine what kind of gun was used and whether it had a silencer attached. When reports came out that the words “deny,” “defend” and “depose” were written on the bullet casings found on the scene, some connected the language to the title of a 2010 book that criticizes the insurance industry — potentially implying a reason or motivation behind the killing. Even after his arrest, people have continued speculating online about Mangione’s background and what could have inspired his alleged actions.

Sarni noted that unlike amateur sleuths, who may be inclined to post any and all apparently relevant information they come across, professional investigators have a much higher standard for the kind of evidence they can use to track down and prosecute a suspected criminal.

“The internet is anonymous. Anyone can use it. It’s undefeated when it comes to memes and ways of attacking people and being negative,” Sarni said. “As [far as] detectives and police are concerned, we got to deal with the facts and evidence that are before us. We don’t want to get into conspiracy theories … You’re looking for the facts and evidence that lead you to the subject, the suspect or the perpetrator involved in the case.”

In the end, it wasn’t an internet sleuth who led the police to Mangione but a member of the public who called 911 after recognizing the face whose image had been circulated across traditional and social media.