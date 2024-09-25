High-ranking Montreal police officer accuses force of racism in resignation letter

MONTREAL — A high-ranking Montreal police officer says racism is a "cancer eating away at the organization” in a resignation letter marking the end of his 30-year career with the force.

Cmdr. Patrice Vilcéus, a Montrealer of Haitian origin, says he made sure throughout his career not to simply be an observer in the face of racism and racial profiling.

In a letter obtained by The Canadian Press, Vilcéus says the Montreal police need to overcome the resistance of certain managers who defend the status quo, and that the force should embrace more diverse perspectives.

He points to a recent court ruling that said racial profiling is a systemic issue within the police force.

Vilcéus joined the Montreal police in 1994, eventually rising through the ranks to become commander of a unit fighting organized crime.

The Montreal police force did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the letter.

