High-rise country club, rooftop beach club: What’s coming to The Exchange Raleigh

The Exchange Raleigh is expanding in Midtown.

With its flagship 12-story office tower — 1000 Social — slated to open next month, Raleigh-based Dewitt Carolinas this week unveiled plans for the second phase of its 40-acre billion-dollar mixed-use project located just north of Interstate 440.

Set to break ground this year, they feature an apartment tower with 250-plus luxury units and a three-level 80,000-square-foot country club.

Part of the Phoenix-based fitness franchise Life Time, apartments range from 650 feet to 1,550 feet and offer “wellness-focused” amenities like concierge service, work-from-home lounges, a private dining room, private yoga/fitness studio, a jacuzzi, cabanas, firepits and EV charging stations.

A signed lease offers access to the “athletic country club,” including a 35,000-square-foot “rooftop beach club.”

A rendering of The Exchange Raleigh’s second phase, which includes an apartment tower with 250-plus units for lease and 80,000-square-foot country club.

“Life Time Living embodies everything we’re working for at The Exchange,” said Steven Beattie, Dewitt Carolina’s executive vice president, in a release.

Rental prices were not disclosed but will be made available closer to launch in 2027, the company said.

(Life Time Living at Gables Station in Miami has studios to three bedrooms listed with rent ranges from $2,553 per month to $13,864 per month.)

Construction began in summer 2022 on the first project in The Exchange Raleigh, a pair of towers joined by a sky bridge.

The long-term vision for The Exchange Raleigh, located just north of Interstate 440.

The Exchange Raleigh broke ground in 2022.

Once complete, it will feature four acres of green space, up to 990,000 square feet of office space, up to 1,275 residential units, 300 hotel rooms, and 125,000 square feet of retail and dining.

