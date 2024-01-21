High school basketball: Dave Cantrall’s top 25 boys teams in Kentucky (Jan. 21)
Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State
BOYS TOP 25
Rating
Last week
1. Great Crossing (19-1)
84.5
2
1. Lyon County (18-1)
84.5
1
3. Lexington Catholic (18-1)
84.0
3
4. Bowling Green (16-4)
83.0
5
5. Covington Catholic (15-4)
82.8
4
6. North Oldham (16-2)
82.4
9
7. Trinity (15-4)
82.3
7
8. St. Xavier (16-2)
82.2
6
8. Male (12-6)
82.2
8
10. Newport (17-3)
81.7
13
11. Bryan Station (15-1)
81.6
10
12. Manual (14-2)
81.1
11
13. Harlan County (18-2)
81.0
12
14. Corbin (10-4)
79.4
14
15. Evangel Christian (13-4)
78.4
t15
16. Ashland Blazer (11-5)
78.3
17
17. Oldham County (14-5)
78.2
t15
17. DeSales (15-7)
78.2
18
19. South Oldham (10-6)
76.7
23
20. Frederick Douglass (12-5)
76.0
20
21. Woodford County (13-3)
75.6
21
22. George Rogers Clark (17-1)
75.4
22
22. Campbell County (13-4)
75.4
25
24. Christian Academy-Louisville (10-7)
75.3
19
25. Mason County (11-6)
74.9
NR
Ratings by region
1ST REGION
Rating
1. McCracken County
71.9
2. Marshall County
69.3
3. Calloway County
64.5
4. Graves County
63.6
5. Murray
63.4
6. Paducah Tilghman
60.7
7. Mayfield
59.7
8. St. Mary
56.8
9. Carlisle County
56.3
10. Ballard Memorial
47.7
11. Fulton County
26.4
12. Christian Fellowship
24.8
13. Community Christian
20.4
14. Hickman County
18.5
15. Fulton City
15.1
2ND REGION
1. Lyon County
84.5
2. Henderson County
72.6
3. University Heights
67.6
4. Hopkinsville
66.8
5. Christian County
66.2
6. Madisonville
58.8
7. Webster County
58.4
8. Union County
51.1
9. Caldwell County
41.5
10. Dawson Springs
41.0
11. Trigg County
40.7
12. Hopkins Central
40.0
13. Livingston Central
35.9
14. Crittenden County
33.1
15. Heritage Christian
28.2
16. Fort Campbell
25.5
3RD REGION
1. Butler County
71.6
2. Daviess County
70.6
3. Owensboro Catholic
67.5
4. Owensboro
67.3
5. Ohio County
62.6
6. Grayson County
54.1
7. McLean County
51.7
8. Breckinridge County
51.3
9. Apollo
51.0
10. Meade County
50.5
11. Edmonson County
48.2
12. Muhlenberg County
47.1
13. Hancock County
44.6
14. Whitesville Trinity
28.7
15. Cloverport
5.5
4TH REGION
1. Bowling Green
83.0
2. Warren Central
69.7
3. Barren County
66.3
4. Warren East
63.5
5. Russell County
60.2
6. Franklin-Simpson
58.9
7. South Warren
58.3
8. Clinton County
57.9
9. Monroe County
57.3
10. Greenwood
56.8
11. Cumberland County
52.5
12. Glasgow
52.3
13. Logan County
51.1
14. Todd Central
48.5
15. Metcalfe County
45.9
16. Russellville
43.6
17. Allen County
34.4
18. Foundation Christian
13.0
5TH REGION
1. North Hardin
73.9
2. Adair County
72.6
3. LaRue County
71.8
4. Central Hardin
69.8
5. Elizabethtown
68.5
6. Caverna
65.8
7. Washington County
65.6
8. Green County
64.5
9. Taylor County
63.3
10. Bardstown
57.7
11. Hart County
52.3
12. Bethlehem
51.7
13. Campbellsville
48.8
14. Nelson County
39.1
15. John Hardin
35.1
16. Marion County
34.0
17. Fort Knox
32.8
18. Thomas Nelson
31.0
6TH REGION
1. Evangel Christian
78.4
2. DeSales
78.2
3. Butler
74.8
4. Fairdale
72.1
5. Louisville Holy Cross
68.5
6. Bullitt East
66.5
7. W.E.B. DuBois
66.2
8. Pleasure Ridge Park
65.6
9. Jeffersontown
65.4
10. Beth Haven
65.1
11. Moore
64.8
12. Fern Creek
64.2
13. Western
53.5
14. North Bullitt
46.9
15. Doss
46.8
16. Bullitt Central
46.2
17. Iroquois
44.0
18. Southern
41.9
19. Valley
33.8
20. Whitefield Academy
15.3
7TH REGION
1. Trinity
82.3
2. Male
82.2
2. St. Xavier
82.2
4. Manual
81.1
5. Christian Academy-Louisville
75.3
6. Eastern
73.2
7. Ballard
70.0
8. Seneca
63.3
9. Central
56.6
10. Atherton
55.3
11. Kentucky Country Day
53.3
12. Waggener
51.2
13. Highlands Latin
46.6
14. Shawnee
46.5
15. Collegiate
39.0
16. Brown
30.6
17. Portland Christian
29.6
18. Francis Parker
27.6
8TH REGION
1. North Oldham
82.4
2. Oldham County
78.2
3. South Oldham
76.7
4. Woodford County
75.6
5. Spencer County
74.1
6. Walton-Verona
72.9
7. Simon Kenton
65.7
8. Grant County
64.9
9. Gallatin County
62.7
10. Owen County
62.2
11. Shelby County
58.1
12. Collins
56.6
13. Anderson County
56.5
14. Williamstown
54.3
15. Henry County
43.5
16. Carroll County
36.4
17. Trimble County
31.6
18. Eminence
25.3
9TH REGION
1. Covington Catholic
82.8
2. Newport
81.7
3. Cooper
74.3
4. Lloyd
73.7
5. Boone County
67.2
6. Ryle
66.9
7. Covington Holy Cross
64.3
8. Conner
64.0
9. Highlands
63.5
10. Dixie Heights
62.9
11. Beechwood
56.4
12. Newport Central Catholic
54.6
13. St. Henry
53.4
14. Bellevue
41.8
15. Ludlow
41.5
16. Holmes
39.9
17. Villa Madonna
32.2
18. Heritage Academy
31.8
19. Dayton
26.8
20. Covington Latin
9.6
10TH REGION
1. Campbell County
75.4
1. George Rogers Clark
75.4
3. Mason County
74.9
4. Scott
65.9
5. Harrison County
63.0
6. Augusta
62.9
7. Montgomery County
53.1
8. Bourbon County
51.7
9. Pendleton County
51.5
10. Nicholas County
50.1
11. Paris
47.0
12. Bishop Brossart
43.4
13. Bracken County
32.3
14. Calvary Christian
27.6
15. Robertson County
0.1
16. St. Patrick
0.1
11TH REGION
1. Great Crossing
84.5
2. Lexington Catholic
84.0
3. Bryan Station
81.6
4. Frederick Douglass
76.0
5. Henry Clay
73.9
6. Madison Southern
72.5
7. Lexington Christian
72.2
8. Madison Central
70.1
9. Sayre
69.4
10. Franklin County
60.9
11. Tates Creek
58.8
12. Scott County
56.4
13. Lafayette
55.8
14. Paul Laurence Dunbar
55.5
15. Western Hills
51.2
16. Berea
44.9
17. Model
41.1
18. Frankfort
38.5
12TH REGION
1. Pulaski County
70.7
2. Danville Christian
69.3
3. Mercer County
65.4
4. Somerset
64.8
5. Lincoln County
64.4
6. Rockcastle County
63.9
7. Wayne County
63.4
8. Boyle County
61.4
9. East Jessamine
55.0
10. Southwestern
53.5
11. McCreary Central
53.2
12. West Jessamine
49.4
13. Danville
46.3
14. Trinity Christian
44.1
15. Garrard County
41.9
16. Somerset Christian
38.1
17. Casey County
31.0
18. Burgin
27.7
13TH REGION
1. Harlan County
81.0
2. Corbin
79.4
3. South Laurel
71.7
4. North Laurel
71.2
5. Clay County
65.8
6. Bell County
64.8
7. Whitley County
61.2
8. Harlan
57.2
9. Knox Central
56.3
10. Pineville
51.4
11. Williamsburg
48.4
12. Middlesboro
48.3
13. Jackson County
46.6
14. Oneida
39.5
15. Barbourville
33.8
16. Lynn Camp
30.6
17. Cornerstone Christian
15.6
18. Red Bird
5.2
14TH REGION
1. Hazard
69.9
2. Breathitt County
65.5
3. Perry Central
65.3
4. Knott Central
60.2
5. Estill County
54.3
6. Letcher Central
51.5
7. Wolfe County
48.1
8. Powell County
47.6
9. Leslie County
41.1
10. Lee County
35.1
11. Buckhorn
33.9
12. Jackson City
33.0
13. Owsley County
29.5
14. Cordia
2.2
15TH REGION
1. Pikeville
69.6
2. Pike Central
65.4
3. Martin County
65.2
4. Magoffin County
62.6
5. Floyd Central
58.5
6. Paintsville
57.4
7. Lawrence County
57.0
8. Betsy Layne
55.8
8. Shelby Valley
55.8
10. Johnson Central
54.9
11. Prestonsburg
54.5
12. Belfry
41.6
13. East Ridge
40.0
14. Phelps
32.1
15. Jenkins
31.7
16TH REGION
1. Ashland Blazer
78.3
2. Boyd County
73.9
3. Morgan County
68.4
4. Fleming County
68.1
5. Rowan County
66.7
6. Greenup County
54.2
7. Russell
52.8
8. East Carter
51.7
9. Lewis County
48.2
9. Raceland
48.2
11. Menifee County
43.4
12. Bath County
39.2
13. Fairview
36.9
14. West Carter
35.8
15. Elliott County
32.0
16. Rose Hill Christian
11.2
