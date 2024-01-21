Advertisement

High school basketball: Dave Cantrall’s top 25 boys teams in Kentucky (Jan. 21)

Dave Cantrall
·8 min read

Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State

BOYS TOP 25

Rating

Last week

1. Great Crossing (19-1)

84.5

2

1. Lyon County (18-1)

84.5

1

3. Lexington Catholic (18-1)

84.0

3

4. Bowling Green (16-4)

83.0

5

5. Covington Catholic (15-4)

82.8

4

6. North Oldham (16-2)

82.4

9

7. Trinity (15-4)

82.3

7

8. St. Xavier (16-2)

82.2

6

8. Male (12-6)

82.2

8

10. Newport (17-3)

81.7

13

11. Bryan Station (15-1)

81.6

10

12. Manual (14-2)

81.1

11

13. Harlan County (18-2)

81.0

12

14. Corbin (10-4)

79.4

14

15. Evangel Christian (13-4)

78.4

t15

16. Ashland Blazer (11-5)

78.3

17

17. Oldham County (14-5)

78.2

t15

17. DeSales (15-7)

78.2

18

19. South Oldham (10-6)

76.7

23

20. Frederick Douglass (12-5)

76.0

20

21. Woodford County (13-3)

75.6

21

22. George Rogers Clark (17-1)

75.4

22

22. Campbell County (13-4)

75.4

25

24. Christian Academy-Louisville (10-7)

75.3

19

25. Mason County (11-6)

74.9

NR

Male’s Jayson Gasaway (31) looked to score while Great Crossing’s Jeremiah Godfrey (21) and Vince Dawson (1) defended Saturday. Great Crossings defeated Male 65-63 at Scott County High School in the Dan Cummins Classic.
Male’s Jayson Gasaway (31) looked to score while Great Crossing’s Jeremiah Godfrey (21) and Vince Dawson (1) defended Saturday. Great Crossings defeated Male 65-63 at Scott County High School in the Dan Cummins Classic.

Ratings by region

1ST REGION

Rating

1. McCracken County

71.9

2. Marshall County

69.3

3. Calloway County

64.5

4. Graves County

63.6

5. Murray

63.4

6. Paducah Tilghman

60.7

7. Mayfield

59.7

8. St. Mary

56.8

9. Carlisle County

56.3

10. Ballard Memorial

47.7

11. Fulton County

26.4

12. Christian Fellowship

24.8

13. Community Christian

20.4

14. Hickman County

18.5

15. Fulton City

15.1





2ND REGION



1. Lyon County

84.5

2. Henderson County

72.6

3. University Heights

67.6

4. Hopkinsville

66.8

5. Christian County

66.2

6. Madisonville

58.8

7. Webster County

58.4

8. Union County

51.1

9. Caldwell County

41.5

10. Dawson Springs

41.0

11. Trigg County

40.7

12. Hopkins Central

40.0

13. Livingston Central

35.9

14. Crittenden County

33.1

15. Heritage Christian

28.2

16. Fort Campbell

25.5





3RD REGION



1. Butler County

71.6

2. Daviess County

70.6

3. Owensboro Catholic

67.5

4. Owensboro

67.3

5. Ohio County

62.6

6. Grayson County

54.1

7. McLean County

51.7

8. Breckinridge County

51.3

9. Apollo

51.0

10. Meade County

50.5

11. Edmonson County

48.2

12. Muhlenberg County

47.1

13. Hancock County

44.6

14. Whitesville Trinity

28.7

15. Cloverport

5.5





4TH REGION



1. Bowling Green

83.0

2. Warren Central

69.7

3. Barren County

66.3

4. Warren East

63.5

5. Russell County

60.2

6. Franklin-Simpson

58.9

7. South Warren

58.3

8. Clinton County

57.9

9. Monroe County

57.3

10. Greenwood

56.8

11. Cumberland County

52.5

12. Glasgow

52.3

13. Logan County

51.1

14. Todd Central

48.5

15. Metcalfe County

45.9

16. Russellville

43.6

17. Allen County

34.4

18. Foundation Christian

13.0





5TH REGION



1. North Hardin

73.9

2. Adair County

72.6

3. LaRue County

71.8

4. Central Hardin

69.8

5. Elizabethtown

68.5

6. Caverna

65.8

7. Washington County

65.6

8. Green County

64.5

9. Taylor County

63.3

10. Bardstown

57.7

11. Hart County

52.3

12. Bethlehem

51.7

13. Campbellsville

48.8

14. Nelson County

39.1

15. John Hardin

35.1

16. Marion County

34.0

17. Fort Knox

32.8

18. Thomas Nelson

31.0





6TH REGION



1. Evangel Christian

78.4

2. DeSales

78.2

3. Butler

74.8

4. Fairdale

72.1

5. Louisville Holy Cross

68.5

6. Bullitt East

66.5

7. W.E.B. DuBois

66.2

8. Pleasure Ridge Park

65.6

9. Jeffersontown

65.4

10. Beth Haven

65.1

11. Moore

64.8

12. Fern Creek

64.2

13. Western

53.5

14. North Bullitt

46.9

15. Doss

46.8

16. Bullitt Central

46.2

17. Iroquois

44.0

18. Southern

41.9

19. Valley

33.8

20. Whitefield Academy

15.3





7TH REGION



1. Trinity

82.3

2. Male

82.2

2. St. Xavier

82.2

4. Manual

81.1

5. Christian Academy-Louisville

75.3

6. Eastern

73.2

7. Ballard

70.0

8. Seneca

63.3

9. Central

56.6

10. Atherton

55.3

11. Kentucky Country Day

53.3

12. Waggener

51.2

13. Highlands Latin

46.6

14. Shawnee

46.5

15. Collegiate

39.0

16. Brown

30.6

17. Portland Christian

29.6

18. Francis Parker

27.6





8TH REGION



1. North Oldham

82.4

2. Oldham County

78.2

3. South Oldham

76.7

4. Woodford County

75.6

5. Spencer County

74.1

6. Walton-Verona

72.9

7. Simon Kenton

65.7

8. Grant County

64.9

9. Gallatin County

62.7

10. Owen County

62.2

11. Shelby County

58.1

12. Collins

56.6

13. Anderson County

56.5

14. Williamstown

54.3

15. Henry County

43.5

16. Carroll County

36.4

17. Trimble County

31.6

18. Eminence

25.3





9TH REGION



1. Covington Catholic

82.8

2. Newport

81.7

3. Cooper

74.3

4. Lloyd

73.7

5. Boone County

67.2

6. Ryle

66.9

7. Covington Holy Cross

64.3

8. Conner

64.0

9. Highlands

63.5

10. Dixie Heights

62.9

11. Beechwood

56.4

12. Newport Central Catholic

54.6

13. St. Henry

53.4

14. Bellevue

41.8

15. Ludlow

41.5

16. Holmes

39.9

17. Villa Madonna

32.2

18. Heritage Academy

31.8

19. Dayton

26.8

20. Covington Latin

9.6





10TH REGION



1. Campbell County

75.4

1. George Rogers Clark

75.4

3. Mason County

74.9

4. Scott

65.9

5. Harrison County

63.0

6. Augusta

62.9

7. Montgomery County

53.1

8. Bourbon County

51.7

9. Pendleton County

51.5

10. Nicholas County

50.1

11. Paris

47.0

12. Bishop Brossart

43.4

13. Bracken County

32.3

14. Calvary Christian

27.6

15. Robertson County

0.1

16. St. Patrick

0.1





11TH REGION



1. Great Crossing

84.5

2. Lexington Catholic

84.0

3. Bryan Station

81.6

4. Frederick Douglass

76.0

5. Henry Clay

73.9

6. Madison Southern

72.5

7. Lexington Christian

72.2

8. Madison Central

70.1

9. Sayre

69.4

10. Franklin County

60.9

11. Tates Creek

58.8

12. Scott County

56.4

13. Lafayette

55.8

14. Paul Laurence Dunbar

55.5

15. Western Hills

51.2

16. Berea

44.9

17. Model

41.1

18. Frankfort

38.5





12TH REGION



1. Pulaski County

70.7

2. Danville Christian

69.3

3. Mercer County

65.4

4. Somerset

64.8

5. Lincoln County

64.4

6. Rockcastle County

63.9

7. Wayne County

63.4

8. Boyle County

61.4

9. East Jessamine

55.0

10. Southwestern

53.5

11. McCreary Central

53.2

12. West Jessamine

49.4

13. Danville

46.3

14. Trinity Christian

44.1

15. Garrard County

41.9

16. Somerset Christian

38.1

17. Casey County

31.0

18. Burgin

27.7





13TH REGION



1. Harlan County

81.0

2. Corbin

79.4

3. South Laurel

71.7

4. North Laurel

71.2

5. Clay County

65.8

6. Bell County

64.8

7. Whitley County

61.2

8. Harlan

57.2

9. Knox Central

56.3

10. Pineville

51.4

11. Williamsburg

48.4

12. Middlesboro

48.3

13. Jackson County

46.6

14. Oneida

39.5

15. Barbourville

33.8

16. Lynn Camp

30.6

17. Cornerstone Christian

15.6

18. Red Bird

5.2





14TH REGION



1. Hazard

69.9

2. Breathitt County

65.5

3. Perry Central

65.3

4. Knott Central

60.2

5. Estill County

54.3

6. Letcher Central

51.5

7. Wolfe County

48.1

8. Powell County

47.6

9. Leslie County

41.1

10. Lee County

35.1

11. Buckhorn

33.9

12. Jackson City

33.0

13. Owsley County

29.5

14. Cordia

2.2





15TH REGION



1. Pikeville

69.6

2. Pike Central

65.4

3. Martin County

65.2

4. Magoffin County

62.6

5. Floyd Central

58.5

6. Paintsville

57.4

7. Lawrence County

57.0

8. Betsy Layne

55.8

8. Shelby Valley

55.8

10. Johnson Central

54.9

11. Prestonsburg

54.5

12. Belfry

41.6

13. East Ridge

40.0

14. Phelps

32.1

15. Jenkins

31.7





16TH REGION



1. Ashland Blazer

78.3

2. Boyd County

73.9

3. Morgan County

68.4

4. Fleming County

68.1

5. Rowan County

66.7

6. Greenup County

54.2

7. Russell

52.8

8. East Carter

51.7

9. Lewis County

48.2

9. Raceland

48.2

11. Menifee County

43.4

12. Bath County

39.2

13. Fairview

36.9

14. West Carter

35.8

15. Elliott County

32.0

16. Rose Hill Christian

11.2

-------------------------

‘Different mindset’: Great Crossing rallies from nine points down at halftime to beat Male

High school football and basketball realignments on KHSAA’s agenda this year

High school basketball: Dave Cantrall’s top 25 girls teams in Kentucky (Jan. 21)