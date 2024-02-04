Advertisement

High school basketball: Dave Cantrall’s top 25 boys teams in Kentucky (Feb. 4)

Dave Cantrall
·8 min read

Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State

BOYS TOP 25

Rating

Last week

1. Great Crossing (23-1)

87.0

1

2. Lexington Catholic (22-2)

85.6

2

3. Trinity (18-5)

83.6

t3

4. North Oldham (20-3)

82.7

5

5. Covington Catholic (19-5)

82.4

9

6. Lyon County (21-3)

81.7

t3

7. Newport (22-3)

81.6

8

7. Bowling Green (20-4)

81.6

6

9. Frederick Douglass (16-6)

81.2

17

10. Boyd County (20-4)

80.8

20

11. Male (15-7)

80.5

13

12. Ashland Blazer (15-7)

80.2

15

13. St. Xavier (20-3)

80.1

11

14. DeSales (18-7)

80.0

16

15. South Oldham (12-8)

79.9

14

16. Evangel Christian (19-5)

79.8

12

17. Harlan County (21-4)

79.7

7

18. North Hardin (16-5)

78.8

t24

19. Manual (18-3)

78.4

10

20. Cooper (16-7)

78.0

t21

21. Christian Academy-Louisville (13-9)

77.5

t24

22. Bryan Station (19-3)

77.1

19

23. Oldham County (19-6)

76.5

18

24. George Rogers Clark (22-1)

76.2

t21

24. Walton-Verona (18-7)

76.2

NR

Bryan Station’s Amari Owens (5) drives on Frederick Douglass’ DeMarcus Surratt (3) during a game on Jan. 26. Brian Simms/bsimms@herald-leader.com
Bryan Station’s Amari Owens (5) drives on Frederick Douglass’ DeMarcus Surratt (3) during a game on Jan. 26. Brian Simms/bsimms@herald-leader.com

Ratings by region

1ST REGION

Rating

1. Marshall County

68.8

2. McCracken County

68.2

3. Calloway County

66.0

4. Graves County

65.4

5. Murray

64.7

6. Paducah Tilghman

60.0

7. Mayfield

57.7

8. St. Mary

57.5

9. Carlisle County

56.2

10. Ballard Memorial

48.2

11. Christian Fellowship

26.7

12. Fulton County

25.4

13. Community Christian

22.7

14. Hickman County

19.9

15. Fulton City

13.9





2ND REGION



1. Lyon County

81.7

2. Henderson County

74.5

3. University Heights

72.0

4. Hopkinsville

68.5

5. Christian County

63.4

6. Madisonville

58.4

7. Webster County

57.5

8. Union County

52.5

9. Caldwell County

47.9

10. Hopkins Central

41.5

11. Trigg County

41.3

12. Dawson Springs

41.1

13. Livingston Central

34.9

14. Heritage Christian

30.9

15. Crittenden County

29.0

16. Fort Campbell

20.1





3RD REGION



1. Butler County

73.7

2. Daviess County

71.4

3. Owensboro

69.1

4. Owensboro Catholic

68.8

5. Ohio County

67.0

6. Grayson County

56.0

7. Breckinridge County

52.1

8. Meade County

51.5

9. McLean County

50.3

10. Apollo

49.1

11. Edmonson County

47.7

12. Muhlenberg County

46.0

13. Hancock County

39.5

14. Whitesville Trinity

23.9

15. Cloverport

6.1





4TH REGION



1. Bowling Green

81.6

2. Warren Central

72.7

3. Franklin-Simpson

62.3

4. Warren East

61.1

5. Barren County

60.2

6. Russell County

59.0

7. Clinton County

58.3

8. South Warren

57.5

9. Greenwood

55.6

10. Monroe County

54.7

11. Cumberland County

53.7

12. Glasgow

53.6

13. Todd Central

49.1

14. Logan County

48.2

15. Metcalfe County

46.6

16. Russellville

43.8

17. Allen County

35.4

18. Foundation Christian

13.2





5TH REGION



1. North Hardin

78.8

2. Central Hardin

73.1

3. Adair County

72.8

4. LaRue County

71.5

5. Elizabethtown

69.7

6. Taylor County

66.5

7. Caverna

65.1

8. Washington County

63.4

9. Green County

61.1

10. Hart County

54.1

11. Bardstown

52.9

12. Bethlehem

52.3

13. Campbellsville

50.4

14. Nelson County

39.9

15. John Hardin

37.8

16. Marion County

33.9

17. Thomas Nelson

32.9

18. Fort Knox

30.0





6TH REGION



1. DeSales

80.0

2. Evangel Christian

79.8

3. Fairdale

72.6

4. Butler

68.3

5. Louisville Holy Cross

67.5

6. Jeffersontown

67.1

7. Fern Creek

66.5

8. Moore

66.3

8. W.E.B. DuBois

66.3

10. Pleasure Ridge Park

64.2

11. Beth Haven

63.9

12. Bullitt East

63.5

13. Western

60.6

14. North Bullitt

45.1

15. Doss

43.6

16. Bullitt Central

43.3

17. Iroquois

42.4

18. Southern

42.0

19. Valley

36.2

20. Whitefield Academy

16.4





7TH REGION



1. Trinity

83.6

2. Male

80.5

3. St. Xavier

80.1

4. Manual

78.4

5. Christian Academy-Louisville

77.5

6. Ballard

72.4

7. Eastern

72.2

8. Seneca

65.7

9. Kentucky Country Day

57.1

10. Central

56.9

11. Atherton

56.0

12. Waggener

51.5

13. Highlands Latin

49.0

14. Shawnee

45.7

15. Collegiate

39.9

16. Brown

31.8

17. Francis Parker

26.7

18. Portland Christian

23.2





8TH REGION



1. North Oldham

82.7

2. South Oldham

79.9

3. Oldham County

76.5

4. Walton-Verona

76.2

5. Spencer County

75.8

6. Woodford County

72.5

7. Simon Kenton

68.3

8. Gallatin County

64.3

9. Owen County

63.4

10. Grant County

60.7

11. Collins

59.3

12. Anderson County

56.8

13. Shelby County

55.6

14. Williamstown

53.6

15. Henry County

42.3

16. Carroll County

36.5

17. Trimble County

28.5

18. Eminence

25.1





9TH REGION



1. Covington Catholic

82.4

2. Newport

81.6

3. Cooper

78.0

4. Lloyd

75.8

5. Boone County

67.4

6. Conner

66.2

7. Covington Holy Cross

65.9

8. Ryle

65.3

9. Highlands

65.0

10. Dixie Heights

64.5

11. Beechwood

58.3

12. Newport Central Catholic

54.1

13. St. Henry

50.7

14. Bellevue

43.8

15. Ludlow

41.6

16. Holmes

40.7

17. Villa Madonna

34.0

18. Heritage Academy

31.7

19. Dayton

23.6

20. Covington Latin

9.6





10TH REGION



1. George Rogers Clark

76.2

2. Campbell County

75.6

3. Mason County

69.2

4. Scott

65.5

5. Harrison County

65.1

6. Augusta

56.4

7. Montgomery County

54.2

8. Nicholas County

50.5

9. Pendleton County

49.4

10. Bourbon County

48.9

11. Paris

47.2

12. Bishop Brossart

40.1

13. Bracken County

33.5

14. Calvary Christian

24.7

15. St. Patrick

5.0

16. Robertson County

0.1





11TH REGION



1. Great Crossing

87.0

2. Lexington Catholic

85.6

3. Frederick Douglass

81.2

4. Bryan Station

77.1

5. Madison Southern

72.3

6. Henry Clay

69.7

7. Lexington Christian

68.2

8. Madison Central

68.1

9. Sayre

67.8

10. Franklin County

64.0

11. Scott County

58.9

12. Paul Laurence Dunbar

57.3

13. Lafayette

56.7

14. Tates Creek

54.5

15. Berea

47.2

16. Western Hills

47.0

17. Model

41.9

18. Frankfort

33.4





12TH REGION



1. Pulaski County

70.4

2. Danville Christian

69.8

3. Wayne County

66.6

4. Lincoln County

65.0

5. Boyle County

64.9

6. Mercer County

64.0

7. Somerset

63.7

8. Rockcastle County

63.0

9. McCreary Central

53.8

10. East Jessamine

52.2

11. West Jessamine

51.1

12. Southwestern

50.2

13. Danville

46.7

14. Trinity Christian

44.9

15. Somerset Christian

40.2

16. Garrard County

39.1

17. Casey County

33.3

18. Burgin

32.6





13TH REGION



1. Harlan County

79.7

2. Corbin

70.6

3. South Laurel

68.8

4. Clay County

67.5

5. North Laurel

66.1

6. Bell County

62.1

7. Whitley County

61.9

8. Harlan

56.4

9. Knox Central

56.2

10. Pineville

51.7

11. Jackson County

49.6

12. Middlesboro

49.0

13. Williamsburg

48.1

14. Oneida

40.0

15. Barbourville

34.3

16. Lynn Camp

32.4

17. Cornerstone Christian

16.7

18. Red Bird

8.8





14TH REGION



1. Hazard

69.8

2. Perry Central

63.6

3. Knott Central

62.1

4. Breathitt County

61.6

5. Estill County

52.8

6. Powell County

51.6

7. Wolfe County

50.3

8. Letcher Central

49.4

9. Leslie County

43.6

10. Buckhorn

38.3

11. Jackson City

32.0

12. Lee County

31.3

13. Owsley County

30.2

14. Cordia

3.8





15TH REGION



1. Pikeville

71.6

2. Martin County

65.3

3. Pike Central

64.4

4. Magoffin County

63.2

5. Lawrence County

59.5

6. Floyd Central

59.0

7. Johnson Central

56.9

8. Paintsville

56.8

9. Betsy Layne

54.7

9. Shelby Valley

54.7

11. Prestonsburg

51.7

12. Belfry

39.4

13. East Ridge

38.8

14. Phelps

33.0

15. Jenkins

32.9





16TH REGION



1. Boyd County

80.8

2. Ashland Blazer

80.2

3. Rowan County

66.9

4. Morgan County

63.3

5. Fleming County

61.4

6. Russell

55.1

7. East Carter

53.7

8. Greenup County

53.3

9. Raceland

50.2

10. Lewis County

46.0

11. Menifee County

39.5

12. Bath County

37.6

13. Fairview

36.4

14. West Carter

34.9

15. Elliott County

30.7

16. Rose Hill Christian

8.3

-------------------------

High school basketball: Dave Cantrall’s top 25 girls teams in Kentucky (Feb. 4)

Lafayette girls basketball secures top seed in unpredictable 43rd District