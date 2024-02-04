High school basketball: Dave Cantrall’s top 25 girls teams in Kentucky (Feb. 4)
Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State
GIRLS TOP 25
Rating
Last week
1. Sacred Heart (17-7)
88.9
1
2. George Rogers Clark (22-2)
87.8
2
3. Cooper (19-4)
85.9
4
4. Covington Holy Cross (20-5)
85.3
3
5. Pikeville (18-3)
84.8
5
6. North Laurel (17-4)
83.3
t9
7. Ashland Blazer (17-4)
83.1
6
8. Franklin County (18-6)
82.8
t7
9. Owensboro Catholic (17-4)
82.2
t7
10. McCracken County (19-3)
81.6
12
11. Ryle (14-7)
81.3
13
12. Franklin-Simpson (22-1)
81.1
15
12. Frederick Douglass (16-7)
81.1
14
14. Butler (18-6)
80.8
11
14. Russell (18-6)
80.8
16
16. Anderson County (20-2)
80.6
t9
17. Bethlehem (14-8)
80.5
17
18. Assumption (16-9)
79.8
18
19. Central (16-7)
78.2
20
20. Simon Kenton (15-7)
78.0
23
21. Rockcastle County (16-6)
77.5
21
22. Owensboro (15-7)
76.7
NR
23. Pulaski County (17-5)
76.4
NR
24. Henderson County (16-6)
76.2
NR
25. Daviess County (16-6)
76.0
24
Ratings by region
1ST REGION
Rating
1. McCracken County
81.6
2. Marshall County
70.0
3. Graves County
64.5
4. Calloway County
63.9
5. Carlisle County
51.4
6. Mayfield
51.3
7. Fulton County
49.2
8. Ballard Memorial
41.0
9. Paducah Tilghman
39.2
10. Christian Fellowship
35.6
11. Murray
33.7
12. Hickman County
24.8
13. St. Mary
22.0
14. Community Christian
15.9
15. Fulton City
13.1
2ND REGION
1. Henderson County
76.2
2. Madisonville
63.9
3. Christian County
63.5
4. Lyon County
60.0
5. Crittenden County
58.1
6. Hopkins Central
52.8
7. Hopkinsville
51.3
8. Livingston Central
49.3
9. Union County
49.2
10. Webster County
47.9
11. Caldwell County
43.4
12. Trigg County
25.0
13. Fort Campbell
6.4
14. Dawson Springs
5.0
15. Heritage Christian
0.1
3RD REGION
1. Owensboro Catholic
82.2
2. Owensboro
76.7
3. Daviess County
76.0
4. Meade County
73.8
5. Breckinridge County
71.9
6. Hancock County
54.6
7. Grayson County
52.9
8. Edmonson County
50.6
9. Muhlenberg County
50.5
10. Butler County
48.4
11. Apollo
45.7
12. McLean County
37.9
13. Ohio County
37.3
14. Whitesville Trinity
30.2
15. Cloverport
4.5
4TH REGION
1. Franklin-Simpson
81.1
2. Bowling Green
72.4
3. Barren County
70.9
4. Warren East
65.3
5. Metcalfe County
64.5
6. South Warren
61.8
7. Monroe County
59.6
8. Russell County
59.4
9. Cumberland County
58.4
10. Allen County
57.5
11. Greenwood
57.4
12. Todd Central
56.8
13. Logan County
52.6
14. Glasgow
50.2
15. Clinton County
49.7
16. Warren Central
44.1
17. Russellville
17.6
5TH REGION
1. Bethlehem
80.5
2. Taylor County
74.4
3. Bardstown
73.1
4. North Hardin
73.0
5. Elizabethtown
66.3
6. Green County
65.6
7. Hart County
61.5
8. John Hardin
61.3
9. Central Hardin
59.4
10. Adair County
52.3
10. Nelson County
52.3
12. Thomas Nelson
46.9
13. Campbellsville
43.7
14. Marion County
43.3
15. LaRue County
31.4
16. Washington County
30.8
17. North Hardin Classical
11.4
18. Caverna
1.1
19. Fort Knox
0.1
6TH REGION
1. Butler
80.8
2. Bullitt East
73.5
3. Whitefield Academy
71.0
4. Mercy
68.5
5. Pleasure Ridge Park
62.4
6. North Bullitt
58.5
7. Bullitt Central
54.9
8. Louisville Holy Cross
49.9
9. Grace James
46.7
10. Valley
35.7
11. Fern Creek
29.0
12. Southern
20.5
13. Fairdale
18.4
14. Moore
17.6
15. Jeffersontown
12.2
16. Doss
11.7
17. Iroquois
9.7
18. Western
8.3
19. Beth Haven
0.1
7TH REGION
1. Sacred Heart
88.9
2. Assumption
79.8
3. Central
78.2
4. Christian Academy-Louisville
74.3
5. Manual
73.4
6. Male
62.1
7. Ballard
60.3
8. Shawnee
46.1
9. Portland Christian
35.6
10. Brown
30.2
11. Seneca
29.1
12. Collegiate
26.8
13. Eastern
25.6
14. Presentation
17.4
15. Waggener
16.2
16. Highlands Latin
16.1
17. Atherton
4.8
18. Francis Parker
1.7
19. Kentucky Country Day
0.1
8TH REGION
1. Anderson County
80.6
2. Simon Kenton
78.0
3. Grant County
72.1
4. South Oldham
71.8
5. Spencer County
68.4
6. Walton-Verona
57.7
7. North Oldham
49.7
8. Owen County
49.5
9. Woodford County
47.8
10. Oldham County
47.5
11. Trimble County
42.0
12. Gallatin County
36.7
13. Collins
36.3
14. Henry County
34.9
15. Carroll County
32.3
16. Eminence
29.4
17. Shelby County
22.5
18. Williamstown
13.3
9TH REGION
1. Cooper
85.9
2. Covington Holy Cross
85.3
3. Ryle
81.3
4. Notre Dame
75.5
5. Dixie Heights
72.4
6. Highlands
72.2
7. Conner
70.5
8. Newport Central Catholic
65.1
9. St. Henry
58.6
10. Bellevue
51.1
11. Lloyd
48.5
12. Boone County
44.1
13. Ludlow
43.8
14. Beechwood
38.1
15. Dayton
27.2
16. Villa Madonna
25.2
17. Newport
21.7
18. Holmes
19.5
19. Covington Latin
0.1
10TH REGION
1. George Rogers Clark
87.8
2. Montgomery County
75.8
3. Campbell County
68.5
4. Bishop Brossart
66.2
5. Scott
65.3
6. Nicholas County
64.1
7. Mason County
56.9
8. Bracken County
55.4
9. Bourbon County
50.1
10. Augusta
49.4
11. Paris
42.2
12. Pendleton County
41.8
13. Robertson County
35.1
14. Harrison County
33.9
15. St. Patrick
14.7
11TH REGION
1. Franklin County
82.8
2. Frederick Douglass
81.1
3. Madison Central
73.2
4. Madison Southern
71.6
5. Henry Clay
67.7
6. Lafayette
62.5
7. Tates Creek
60.7
8. Great Crossing
60.6
9. Bryan Station
59.1
10. Scott County
58.8
11. Berea
54.3
12. Lexington Christian
53.8
13. Lexington Catholic
50.0
14. Paul Laurence Dunbar
48.5
15. Western Hills
43.3
16. Frankfort
39.4
17. Model
22.7
18. Sayre
22.3
12TH REGION
1. Rockcastle County
77.5
2. Pulaski County
76.4
3. Danville Christian
75.9
4. Southwestern
73.5
5. West Jessamine
71.1
6. Boyle County
66.3
7. Mercer County
65.0
8. Danville
58.8
8. Wayne County
58.8
10. Lincoln County
51.5
11. McCreary Central
48.9
12. Somerset
46.3
13. Casey County
42.5
14. Garrard County
36.6
15. East Jessamine
32.9
16. Burgin
31.5
13TH REGION
1. North Laurel
83.3
2. Knox Central
75.5
3. South Laurel
74.8
4. Corbin
73.6
5. Jackson County
69.7
6. Bell County
63.7
7. Pineville
63.5
8. Harlan
59.2
9. Harlan County
57.7
10. Whitley County
52.7
11. Barbourville
38.8
12. Clay County
35.9
13. Middlesboro
31.8
14. Williamsburg
29.3
15. Lynn Camp
24.1
16. Oneida
3.6
14TH REGION
1. Owsley County
72.0
2. Knott Central
66.6
3. Perry Central
64.6
4. Letcher Central
60.9
5. Leslie County
58.4
6. Hazard
52.9
7. Estill County
45.7
8. Powell County
44.6
9. Breathitt County
43.9
10. Wolfe County
42.8
11. Lee County
21.8
12. Buckhorn
19.2
13. June Buchanan
11.5
14. Jackson City
10.7
15. Cordia
6.1
15TH REGION
1. Pikeville
84.8
2. Johnson Central
73.9
3. Paintsville
64.1
4. Lawrence County
63.8
5. Martin County
63.6
6. Pike Central
54.7
7. Betsy Layne
51.7
8. Shelby Valley
50.7
9. Floyd Central
49.6
10. Belfry
45.8
11. Prestonsburg
43.6
12. Phelps
28.1
13. Magoffin County
26.7
14. East Ridge
21.1
15. Jenkins
19.6
16TH REGION
1. Ashland Blazer
83.1
2. Russell
80.8
3. Boyd County
73.3
4. Bath County
58.9
5. Fleming County
58.6
6. Rowan County
58.2
7. Menifee County
54.8
8. Morgan County
53.7
9. Raceland
52.0
10. East Carter
50.9
11. Greenup County
48.6
12. Elliott County
45.5
13. Lewis County
42.6
14. West Carter
34.4
15. Fairview
4.5
