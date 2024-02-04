Advertisement

High school basketball: Dave Cantrall’s top 25 girls teams in Kentucky (Feb. 4)

Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State

GIRLS TOP 25

Rating

Last week

1. Sacred Heart (17-7)

88.9

1

2. George Rogers Clark (22-2)

87.8

2

3. Cooper (19-4)

85.9

4

4. Covington Holy Cross (20-5)

85.3

3

5. Pikeville (18-3)

84.8

5

6. North Laurel (17-4)

83.3

t9

7. Ashland Blazer (17-4)

83.1

6

8. Franklin County (18-6)

82.8

t7

9. Owensboro Catholic (17-4)

82.2

t7

10. McCracken County (19-3)

81.6

12

11. Ryle (14-7)

81.3

13

12. Franklin-Simpson (22-1)

81.1

15

12. Frederick Douglass (16-7)

81.1

14

14. Butler (18-6)

80.8

11

14. Russell (18-6)

80.8

16

16. Anderson County (20-2)

80.6

t9

17. Bethlehem (14-8)

80.5

17

18. Assumption (16-9)

79.8

18

19. Central (16-7)

78.2

20

20. Simon Kenton (15-7)

78.0

23

21. Rockcastle County (16-6)

77.5

21

22. Owensboro (15-7)

76.7

NR

23. Pulaski County (17-5)

76.4

NR

24. Henderson County (16-6)

76.2

NR

25. Daviess County (16-6)

76.0

24

Frederick Douglas’ Niah Rhodes (4) runs on the fast break during a game against Henry Clay on Jan. 5. Brian Simms/bsimms@herald-leader.com
Ratings by region

1ST REGION

Rating

1. McCracken County

81.6

2. Marshall County

70.0

3. Graves County

64.5

4. Calloway County

63.9

5. Carlisle County

51.4

6. Mayfield

51.3

7. Fulton County

49.2

8. Ballard Memorial

41.0

9. Paducah Tilghman

39.2

10. Christian Fellowship

35.6

11. Murray

33.7

12. Hickman County

24.8

13. St. Mary

22.0

14. Community Christian

15.9

15. Fulton City

13.1





2ND REGION



1. Henderson County

76.2

2. Madisonville

63.9

3. Christian County

63.5

4. Lyon County

60.0

5. Crittenden County

58.1

6. Hopkins Central

52.8

7. Hopkinsville

51.3

8. Livingston Central

49.3

9. Union County

49.2

10. Webster County

47.9

11. Caldwell County

43.4

12. Trigg County

25.0

13. Fort Campbell

6.4

14. Dawson Springs

5.0

15. Heritage Christian

0.1





3RD REGION



1. Owensboro Catholic

82.2

2. Owensboro

76.7

3. Daviess County

76.0

4. Meade County

73.8

5. Breckinridge County

71.9

6. Hancock County

54.6

7. Grayson County

52.9

8. Edmonson County

50.6

9. Muhlenberg County

50.5

10. Butler County

48.4

11. Apollo

45.7

12. McLean County

37.9

13. Ohio County

37.3

14. Whitesville Trinity

30.2

15. Cloverport

4.5





4TH REGION



1. Franklin-Simpson

81.1

2. Bowling Green

72.4

3. Barren County

70.9

4. Warren East

65.3

5. Metcalfe County

64.5

6. South Warren

61.8

7. Monroe County

59.6

8. Russell County

59.4

9. Cumberland County

58.4

10. Allen County

57.5

11. Greenwood

57.4

12. Todd Central

56.8

13. Logan County

52.6

14. Glasgow

50.2

15. Clinton County

49.7

16. Warren Central

44.1

17. Russellville

17.6





5TH REGION



1. Bethlehem

80.5

2. Taylor County

74.4

3. Bardstown

73.1

4. North Hardin

73.0

5. Elizabethtown

66.3

6. Green County

65.6

7. Hart County

61.5

8. John Hardin

61.3

9. Central Hardin

59.4

10. Adair County

52.3

10. Nelson County

52.3

12. Thomas Nelson

46.9

13. Campbellsville

43.7

14. Marion County

43.3

15. LaRue County

31.4

16. Washington County

30.8

17. North Hardin Classical

11.4

18. Caverna

1.1

19. Fort Knox

0.1





6TH REGION



1. Butler

80.8

2. Bullitt East

73.5

3. Whitefield Academy

71.0

4. Mercy

68.5

5. Pleasure Ridge Park

62.4

6. North Bullitt

58.5

7. Bullitt Central

54.9

8. Louisville Holy Cross

49.9

9. Grace James

46.7

10. Valley

35.7

11. Fern Creek

29.0

12. Southern

20.5

13. Fairdale

18.4

14. Moore

17.6

15. Jeffersontown

12.2

16. Doss

11.7

17. Iroquois

9.7

18. Western

8.3

19. Beth Haven

0.1





7TH REGION



1. Sacred Heart

88.9

2. Assumption

79.8

3. Central

78.2

4. Christian Academy-Louisville

74.3

5. Manual

73.4

6. Male

62.1

7. Ballard

60.3

8. Shawnee

46.1

9. Portland Christian

35.6

10. Brown

30.2

11. Seneca

29.1

12. Collegiate

26.8

13. Eastern

25.6

14. Presentation

17.4

15. Waggener

16.2

16. Highlands Latin

16.1

17. Atherton

4.8

18. Francis Parker

1.7

19. Kentucky Country Day

0.1





8TH REGION



1. Anderson County

80.6

2. Simon Kenton

78.0

3. Grant County

72.1

4. South Oldham

71.8

5. Spencer County

68.4

6. Walton-Verona

57.7

7. North Oldham

49.7

8. Owen County

49.5

9. Woodford County

47.8

10. Oldham County

47.5

11. Trimble County

42.0

12. Gallatin County

36.7

13. Collins

36.3

14. Henry County

34.9

15. Carroll County

32.3

16. Eminence

29.4

17. Shelby County

22.5

18. Williamstown

13.3





9TH REGION



1. Cooper

85.9

2. Covington Holy Cross

85.3

3. Ryle

81.3

4. Notre Dame

75.5

5. Dixie Heights

72.4

6. Highlands

72.2

7. Conner

70.5

8. Newport Central Catholic

65.1

9. St. Henry

58.6

10. Bellevue

51.1

11. Lloyd

48.5

12. Boone County

44.1

13. Ludlow

43.8

14. Beechwood

38.1

15. Dayton

27.2

16. Villa Madonna

25.2

17. Newport

21.7

18. Holmes

19.5

19. Covington Latin

0.1





10TH REGION



1. George Rogers Clark

87.8

2. Montgomery County

75.8

3. Campbell County

68.5

4. Bishop Brossart

66.2

5. Scott

65.3

6. Nicholas County

64.1

7. Mason County

56.9

8. Bracken County

55.4

9. Bourbon County

50.1

10. Augusta

49.4

11. Paris

42.2

12. Pendleton County

41.8

13. Robertson County

35.1

14. Harrison County

33.9

15. St. Patrick

14.7





11TH REGION



1. Franklin County

82.8

2. Frederick Douglass

81.1

3. Madison Central

73.2

4. Madison Southern

71.6

5. Henry Clay

67.7

6. Lafayette

62.5

7. Tates Creek

60.7

8. Great Crossing

60.6

9. Bryan Station

59.1

10. Scott County

58.8

11. Berea

54.3

12. Lexington Christian

53.8

13. Lexington Catholic

50.0

14. Paul Laurence Dunbar

48.5

15. Western Hills

43.3

16. Frankfort

39.4

17. Model

22.7

18. Sayre

22.3





12TH REGION



1. Rockcastle County

77.5

2. Pulaski County

76.4

3. Danville Christian

75.9

4. Southwestern

73.5

5. West Jessamine

71.1

6. Boyle County

66.3

7. Mercer County

65.0

8. Danville

58.8

8. Wayne County

58.8

10. Lincoln County

51.5

11. McCreary Central

48.9

12. Somerset

46.3

13. Casey County

42.5

14. Garrard County

36.6

15. East Jessamine

32.9

16. Burgin

31.5





13TH REGION



1. North Laurel

83.3

2. Knox Central

75.5

3. South Laurel

74.8

4. Corbin

73.6

5. Jackson County

69.7

6. Bell County

63.7

7. Pineville

63.5

8. Harlan

59.2

9. Harlan County

57.7

10. Whitley County

52.7

11. Barbourville

38.8

12. Clay County

35.9

13. Middlesboro

31.8

14. Williamsburg

29.3

15. Lynn Camp

24.1

16. Oneida

3.6





14TH REGION



1. Owsley County

72.0

2. Knott Central

66.6

3. Perry Central

64.6

4. Letcher Central

60.9

5. Leslie County

58.4

6. Hazard

52.9

7. Estill County

45.7

8. Powell County

44.6

9. Breathitt County

43.9

10. Wolfe County

42.8

11. Lee County

21.8

12. Buckhorn

19.2

13. June Buchanan

11.5

14. Jackson City

10.7

15. Cordia

6.1





15TH REGION



1. Pikeville

84.8

2. Johnson Central

73.9

3. Paintsville

64.1

4. Lawrence County

63.8

5. Martin County

63.6

6. Pike Central

54.7

7. Betsy Layne

51.7

8. Shelby Valley

50.7

9. Floyd Central

49.6

10. Belfry

45.8

11. Prestonsburg

43.6

12. Phelps

28.1

13. Magoffin County

26.7

14. East Ridge

21.1

15. Jenkins

19.6





16TH REGION



1. Ashland Blazer

83.1

2. Russell

80.8

3. Boyd County

73.3

4. Bath County

58.9

5. Fleming County

58.6

6. Rowan County

58.2

7. Menifee County

54.8

8. Morgan County

53.7

9. Raceland

52.0

10. East Carter

50.9

11. Greenup County

48.6

12. Elliott County

45.5

13. Lewis County

42.6

14. West Carter

34.4

15. Fairview

4.5

-------------------------

