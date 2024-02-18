Advertisement

High school basketball: Dave Cantrall’s top 25 girls teams in Kentucky (Feb. 18)

Dave Cantrall
·8 min read

Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State

GIRLS TOP 25

Rating

Last week

1. Sacred Heart (21-7)

90.1

1

2. George Rogers Clark (24-3)

86.7

2

3. Covington Holy Cross (23-5)

86.3

3

4. Cooper (22-4)

85.4

t4

5. Owensboro Catholic (22-4)

84.2

6

6. Ashland Blazer (22-5)

83.2

t4

7. Franklin County (22-6)

83.1

7

8. Russell (22-6)

82.6

9

9. North Laurel (21-5)

82.1

16

9. Bethlehem (19-8)

82.1

11

11. Anderson County (24-2)

82.0

10

12. Frederick Douglass (19-8)

81.7

t12

13. Pikeville (21-5)

81.6

8

14. Franklin-Simpson (26-1)

80.9

t12

15. Ryle (18-9)

80.4

14

16. Corbin (17-8)

80.3

23

17. Assumption (19-9)

80.2

15

18. McCracken County (22-5)

78.0

17

19. Notre Dame (19-6)

77.7

18

20. Simon Kenton (17-9)

77.6

t19

21. Henderson County (20-6)

77.1

22

21. Manual (17-6)

77.1

NR

23. Danville Christian (23-2)

77.0

24

24. Pulaski County (20-7)

76.7

NR

25. Montgomery County (18-7)

76.5

25

Frederick Douglass’ Jaelee Knowles (23) celebrates a second-half basket against Henry Clay on Jan. 5.
Ratings by region

1ST REGION

Rating

1. McCracken County

78.0

2. Calloway County

71.7

3. Graves County

67.0

4. Marshall County

66.0

5. Carlisle County

55.1

6. Mayfield

48.9

7. Fulton County

48.4

8. Ballard Memorial

40.8

9. Paducah Tilghman

40.4

10. Murray

37.0

11. Christian Fellowship

34.8

12. St. Mary

23.3

13. Hickman County

23.0

14. Community Christian

19.9

15. Fulton City

8.0





2ND REGION



1. Henderson County

77.1

2. Christian County

65.9

3. Madisonville

63.0

4. Lyon County

58.5

5. Hopkinsville

56.3

6. Hopkins Central

55.7

7. Crittenden County

54.5

8. Union County

49.6

9. Livingston Central

48.8

10. Webster County

45.2

11. Caldwell County

44.5

12. Trigg County

22.3

13. Dawson Springs

4.5

14. Fort Campbell

2.2

15. Heritage Christian

0.1





3RD REGION



1. Owensboro Catholic

84.2

2. Daviess County

74.2

3. Owensboro

72.8

4. Breckinridge County

71.6

5. Meade County

70.8

6. Hancock County

56.2

7. Grayson County

56.1

8. Edmonson County

51.3

9. Muhlenberg County

49.1

10. Butler County

47.5

11. Apollo

44.2

12. McLean County

39.1

13. Ohio County

39.0

14. Whitesville Trinity

27.8

15. Cloverport

4.3





4TH REGION



1. Franklin-Simpson

80.9

2. Barren County

74.3

3. Bowling Green

72.3

4. Russell County

65.7

5. Warren East

64.2

6. Metcalfe County

62.7

7. Greenwood

62.1

8. Monroe County

59.6

9. South Warren

57.4

10. Allen County

57.0

10. Todd Central

57.0

12. Cumberland County

56.7

13. Clinton County

53.1

14. Logan County

50.9

15. Glasgow

50.7

16. Warren Central

46.4

17. Russellville

22.5





5TH REGION



1. Bethlehem

82.1

2. North Hardin

75.5

3. Taylor County

74.5

4. Elizabethtown

71.4

5. Bardstown

70.4

6. John Hardin

63.6

7. Green County

63.0

8. Hart County

61.5

9. Central Hardin

57.6

10. Nelson County

52.6

11. Thomas Nelson

46.1

12. Adair County

44.8

13. Marion County

42.6

14. Campbellsville

42.4

15. Washington County

31.5

16. LaRue County

27.2

17. North Hardin Classical

13.2

18. Caverna

1.8

19. Fort Knox

0.1





6TH REGION



1. Butler

76.4

2. Whitefield Academy

72.0

3. Bullitt East

71.7

4. Mercy

68.4

5. Pleasure Ridge Park

62.1

6. North Bullitt

57.5

7. Bullitt Central

53.1

8. Louisville Holy Cross

48.9

9. Grace James

47.0

10. Valley

41.3

11. Fern Creek

30.7

12. Southern

22.4

13. Moore

19.9

14. Fairdale

19.0

15. Jeffersontown

16.7

16. Doss

14.5

17. Iroquois

9.0

18. Western

5.5

19. Beth Haven

0.1





7TH REGION



1. Sacred Heart

90.1

2. Assumption

80.2

3. Manual

77.1

4. Central

74.3

5. Christian Academy-Louisville

71.3

6. Ballard

62.4

7. Male

59.3

8. Shawnee

43.7

9. Brown

35.7

10. Portland Christian

34.1

11. Seneca

29.9

12. Eastern

27.2

13. Collegiate

27.1

14. Presentation

19.1

15. Highlands Latin

17.7

16. Waggener

12.6

17. Atherton

1.6

18. Kentucky Country Day

0.4

19. Francis Parker

0.1





8TH REGION



1. Anderson County

82.0

2. Simon Kenton

77.6

3. South Oldham

70.3

4. Spencer County

66.8

5. Grant County

64.3

6. Walton-Verona

58.5

7. Owen County

53.1

8. North Oldham

51.0

9. Oldham County

48.6

10. Woodford County

45.9

11. Trimble County

43.8

12. Gallatin County

37.9

13. Collins

36.3

14. Carroll County

33.8

15. Henry County

31.2

16. Eminence

27.7

17. Shelby County

23.8

18. Williamstown

9.4





9TH REGION



1. Covington Holy Cross

86.3

2. Cooper

85.4

3. Ryle

80.4

4. Notre Dame

77.7

5. Conner

75.7

6. Highlands

74.5

7. Dixie Heights

72.9

8. Newport Central Catholic

63.8

9. St. Henry

56.5

10. Bellevue

51.9

11. Boone County

48.0

12. Lloyd

47.4

13. Ludlow

42.6

14. Beechwood

35.9

15. Dayton

28.3

16. Villa Madonna

24.6

17. Newport

21.6

18. Holmes

16.5

19. Covington Latin

0.1





10TH REGION



1. George Rogers Clark

86.7

2. Montgomery County

76.5

3. Campbell County

68.5

4. Bishop Brossart

63.6

5. Nicholas County

63.2

6. Scott

60.9

7. Bracken County

57.3

8. Mason County

54.8

9. Augusta

50.8

10. Bourbon County

50.4

11. Pendleton County

43.0

12. Paris

42.8

13. Robertson County

37.5

14. Harrison County

32.4

15. St. Patrick

13.6





11TH REGION



1. Franklin County

83.1

2. Frederick Douglass

81.7

3. Madison Central

72.1

4. Henry Clay

70.1

5. Madison Southern

67.2

6. Great Crossing

64.3

7. Lafayette

62.0

8. Tates Creek

61.7

9. Bryan Station

61.5

10. Scott County

56.0

11. Lexington Christian

53.3

12. Paul Laurence Dunbar

51.5

13. Berea

50.9

14. Lexington Catholic

48.7

15. Frankfort

43.3

16. Western Hills

43.0

17. Model

27.1

18. Sayre

21.9





12TH REGION



1. Danville Christian

77.0

2. Pulaski County

76.7

3. Rockcastle County

73.0

4. Southwestern

71.7

5. West Jessamine

70.8

6. Mercer County

67.4

7. Boyle County

65.0

8. Wayne County

61.1

9. Danville

58.9

10. Lincoln County

48.5

11. Somerset

46.1

12. Casey County

43.0

13. McCreary Central

42.8

14. Garrard County

42.3

15. East Jessamine

33.5

16. Burgin

27.1





13TH REGION



1. North Laurel

82.1

2. Corbin

80.3

3. South Laurel

75.6

4. Knox Central

74.7

5. Jackson County

69.6

6. Pineville

64.7

7. Bell County

62.0

8. Harlan

60.2

9. Harlan County

58.1

10. Whitley County

50.8

11. Barbourville

36.6

12. Clay County

36.1

13. Middlesboro

34.4

14. Williamsburg

28.0

15. Lynn Camp

21.8

16. Oneida

4.1





14TH REGION



1. Owsley County

70.6

2. Knott Central

66.4

3. Perry Central

62.4

4. Letcher Central

61.8

5. Leslie County

61.1

6. Hazard

52.0

7. Estill County

45.6

8. Breathitt County

43.5

9. Powell County

43.3

10. Wolfe County

41.3

11. Lee County

25.0

12. Buckhorn

18.0

13. June Buchanan

12.4

14. Jackson City

9.5

15. Cordia

2.2





15TH REGION



1. Pikeville

81.6

2. Johnson Central

72.7

3. Martin County

63.9

4. Lawrence County

62.4

5. Paintsville

57.9

6. Pike Central

56.4

7. Belfry

54.8

8. Betsy Layne

50.6

9. Shelby Valley

49.9

10. Floyd Central

47.9

11. Prestonsburg

47.3

12. Phelps

29.2

13. Magoffin County

25.3

14. East Ridge

22.9

15. Jenkins

21.4





16TH REGION



1. Ashland Blazer

83.2

2. Russell

82.6

3. Boyd County

72.3

4. Fleming County

61.7

5. Bath County

59.8

6. Rowan County

59.0

7. Morgan County

55.0

8. Raceland

53.4

9. Menifee County

51.5

10. Greenup County

49.2

11. Elliott County

48.2

12. East Carter

48.1

13. Lewis County

38.0

14. West Carter

36.3

15. Fairview

1.5

-------------------------

