High school basketball: Dave Cantrall’s top 25 girls teams in Kentucky (Feb. 18)
Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State
GIRLS TOP 25
Rating
Last week
1. Sacred Heart (21-7)
90.1
1
2. George Rogers Clark (24-3)
86.7
2
3. Covington Holy Cross (23-5)
86.3
3
4. Cooper (22-4)
85.4
t4
5. Owensboro Catholic (22-4)
84.2
6
6. Ashland Blazer (22-5)
83.2
t4
7. Franklin County (22-6)
83.1
7
8. Russell (22-6)
82.6
9
9. North Laurel (21-5)
82.1
16
9. Bethlehem (19-8)
82.1
11
11. Anderson County (24-2)
82.0
10
12. Frederick Douglass (19-8)
81.7
t12
13. Pikeville (21-5)
81.6
8
14. Franklin-Simpson (26-1)
80.9
t12
15. Ryle (18-9)
80.4
14
16. Corbin (17-8)
80.3
23
17. Assumption (19-9)
80.2
15
18. McCracken County (22-5)
78.0
17
19. Notre Dame (19-6)
77.7
18
20. Simon Kenton (17-9)
77.6
t19
21. Henderson County (20-6)
77.1
22
21. Manual (17-6)
77.1
NR
23. Danville Christian (23-2)
77.0
24
24. Pulaski County (20-7)
76.7
NR
25. Montgomery County (18-7)
76.5
25
Ratings by region
1ST REGION
Rating
1. McCracken County
78.0
2. Calloway County
71.7
3. Graves County
67.0
4. Marshall County
66.0
5. Carlisle County
55.1
6. Mayfield
48.9
7. Fulton County
48.4
8. Ballard Memorial
40.8
9. Paducah Tilghman
40.4
10. Murray
37.0
11. Christian Fellowship
34.8
12. St. Mary
23.3
13. Hickman County
23.0
14. Community Christian
19.9
15. Fulton City
8.0
2ND REGION
1. Henderson County
77.1
2. Christian County
65.9
3. Madisonville
63.0
4. Lyon County
58.5
5. Hopkinsville
56.3
6. Hopkins Central
55.7
7. Crittenden County
54.5
8. Union County
49.6
9. Livingston Central
48.8
10. Webster County
45.2
11. Caldwell County
44.5
12. Trigg County
22.3
13. Dawson Springs
4.5
14. Fort Campbell
2.2
15. Heritage Christian
0.1
3RD REGION
1. Owensboro Catholic
84.2
2. Daviess County
74.2
3. Owensboro
72.8
4. Breckinridge County
71.6
5. Meade County
70.8
6. Hancock County
56.2
7. Grayson County
56.1
8. Edmonson County
51.3
9. Muhlenberg County
49.1
10. Butler County
47.5
11. Apollo
44.2
12. McLean County
39.1
13. Ohio County
39.0
14. Whitesville Trinity
27.8
15. Cloverport
4.3
4TH REGION
1. Franklin-Simpson
80.9
2. Barren County
74.3
3. Bowling Green
72.3
4. Russell County
65.7
5. Warren East
64.2
6. Metcalfe County
62.7
7. Greenwood
62.1
8. Monroe County
59.6
9. South Warren
57.4
10. Allen County
57.0
10. Todd Central
57.0
12. Cumberland County
56.7
13. Clinton County
53.1
14. Logan County
50.9
15. Glasgow
50.7
16. Warren Central
46.4
17. Russellville
22.5
5TH REGION
1. Bethlehem
82.1
2. North Hardin
75.5
3. Taylor County
74.5
4. Elizabethtown
71.4
5. Bardstown
70.4
6. John Hardin
63.6
7. Green County
63.0
8. Hart County
61.5
9. Central Hardin
57.6
10. Nelson County
52.6
11. Thomas Nelson
46.1
12. Adair County
44.8
13. Marion County
42.6
14. Campbellsville
42.4
15. Washington County
31.5
16. LaRue County
27.2
17. North Hardin Classical
13.2
18. Caverna
1.8
19. Fort Knox
0.1
6TH REGION
1. Butler
76.4
2. Whitefield Academy
72.0
3. Bullitt East
71.7
4. Mercy
68.4
5. Pleasure Ridge Park
62.1
6. North Bullitt
57.5
7. Bullitt Central
53.1
8. Louisville Holy Cross
48.9
9. Grace James
47.0
10. Valley
41.3
11. Fern Creek
30.7
12. Southern
22.4
13. Moore
19.9
14. Fairdale
19.0
15. Jeffersontown
16.7
16. Doss
14.5
17. Iroquois
9.0
18. Western
5.5
19. Beth Haven
0.1
7TH REGION
1. Sacred Heart
90.1
2. Assumption
80.2
3. Manual
77.1
4. Central
74.3
5. Christian Academy-Louisville
71.3
6. Ballard
62.4
7. Male
59.3
8. Shawnee
43.7
9. Brown
35.7
10. Portland Christian
34.1
11. Seneca
29.9
12. Eastern
27.2
13. Collegiate
27.1
14. Presentation
19.1
15. Highlands Latin
17.7
16. Waggener
12.6
17. Atherton
1.6
18. Kentucky Country Day
0.4
19. Francis Parker
0.1
8TH REGION
1. Anderson County
82.0
2. Simon Kenton
77.6
3. South Oldham
70.3
4. Spencer County
66.8
5. Grant County
64.3
6. Walton-Verona
58.5
7. Owen County
53.1
8. North Oldham
51.0
9. Oldham County
48.6
10. Woodford County
45.9
11. Trimble County
43.8
12. Gallatin County
37.9
13. Collins
36.3
14. Carroll County
33.8
15. Henry County
31.2
16. Eminence
27.7
17. Shelby County
23.8
18. Williamstown
9.4
9TH REGION
1. Covington Holy Cross
86.3
2. Cooper
85.4
3. Ryle
80.4
4. Notre Dame
77.7
5. Conner
75.7
6. Highlands
74.5
7. Dixie Heights
72.9
8. Newport Central Catholic
63.8
9. St. Henry
56.5
10. Bellevue
51.9
11. Boone County
48.0
12. Lloyd
47.4
13. Ludlow
42.6
14. Beechwood
35.9
15. Dayton
28.3
16. Villa Madonna
24.6
17. Newport
21.6
18. Holmes
16.5
19. Covington Latin
0.1
10TH REGION
1. George Rogers Clark
86.7
2. Montgomery County
76.5
3. Campbell County
68.5
4. Bishop Brossart
63.6
5. Nicholas County
63.2
6. Scott
60.9
7. Bracken County
57.3
8. Mason County
54.8
9. Augusta
50.8
10. Bourbon County
50.4
11. Pendleton County
43.0
12. Paris
42.8
13. Robertson County
37.5
14. Harrison County
32.4
15. St. Patrick
13.6
11TH REGION
1. Franklin County
83.1
2. Frederick Douglass
81.7
3. Madison Central
72.1
4. Henry Clay
70.1
5. Madison Southern
67.2
6. Great Crossing
64.3
7. Lafayette
62.0
8. Tates Creek
61.7
9. Bryan Station
61.5
10. Scott County
56.0
11. Lexington Christian
53.3
12. Paul Laurence Dunbar
51.5
13. Berea
50.9
14. Lexington Catholic
48.7
15. Frankfort
43.3
16. Western Hills
43.0
17. Model
27.1
18. Sayre
21.9
12TH REGION
1. Danville Christian
77.0
2. Pulaski County
76.7
3. Rockcastle County
73.0
4. Southwestern
71.7
5. West Jessamine
70.8
6. Mercer County
67.4
7. Boyle County
65.0
8. Wayne County
61.1
9. Danville
58.9
10. Lincoln County
48.5
11. Somerset
46.1
12. Casey County
43.0
13. McCreary Central
42.8
14. Garrard County
42.3
15. East Jessamine
33.5
16. Burgin
27.1
13TH REGION
1. North Laurel
82.1
2. Corbin
80.3
3. South Laurel
75.6
4. Knox Central
74.7
5. Jackson County
69.6
6. Pineville
64.7
7. Bell County
62.0
8. Harlan
60.2
9. Harlan County
58.1
10. Whitley County
50.8
11. Barbourville
36.6
12. Clay County
36.1
13. Middlesboro
34.4
14. Williamsburg
28.0
15. Lynn Camp
21.8
16. Oneida
4.1
14TH REGION
1. Owsley County
70.6
2. Knott Central
66.4
3. Perry Central
62.4
4. Letcher Central
61.8
5. Leslie County
61.1
6. Hazard
52.0
7. Estill County
45.6
8. Breathitt County
43.5
9. Powell County
43.3
10. Wolfe County
41.3
11. Lee County
25.0
12. Buckhorn
18.0
13. June Buchanan
12.4
14. Jackson City
9.5
15. Cordia
2.2
15TH REGION
1. Pikeville
81.6
2. Johnson Central
72.7
3. Martin County
63.9
4. Lawrence County
62.4
5. Paintsville
57.9
6. Pike Central
56.4
7. Belfry
54.8
8. Betsy Layne
50.6
9. Shelby Valley
49.9
10. Floyd Central
47.9
11. Prestonsburg
47.3
12. Phelps
29.2
13. Magoffin County
25.3
14. East Ridge
22.9
15. Jenkins
21.4
16TH REGION
1. Ashland Blazer
83.2
2. Russell
82.6
3. Boyd County
72.3
4. Fleming County
61.7
5. Bath County
59.8
6. Rowan County
59.0
7. Morgan County
55.0
8. Raceland
53.4
9. Menifee County
51.5
10. Greenup County
49.2
11. Elliott County
48.2
12. East Carter
48.1
13. Lewis County
38.0
14. West Carter
36.3
15. Fairview
1.5
-------------------------
High school basketball: Dave Cantrall’s top 25 boys teams in Kentucky (Feb. 18)