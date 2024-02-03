High school basketball: Hoover takes sole possession of first place in the NYL after win

Tezale Archie reminded his team how the result didn’t go its way in the first meeting with Roosevelt.

The Rough Riders won that game 62-60 on Jan. 16.

Archie just wanted the Patriots to return the favor in a key North Yosemite League showdown.

The Bee’s 24th-ranked Hoover was led by Keon Hill’s 19 points to defeat the Rough Riders 60-55 in a high school basketball game on Friday night.

“That one stung,” Archie said of the home loss to Roosevelt. “In the facet that we lost, it’s tough. We got an opportunity there at the end and gave it away. We wanted to at least decide our own fate tonight. The guys responded well. They’re an excellent team. They have a lot of talent. That was a big-time win. Super excited for our guys.”

Hoover improved to 17-9 overall and 11-1 in the NYL with two games remaining. The Rough Riders dropped to 14-12 and 10-2.

The Patriots next visit No. 17 Sunnyside at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. The Wildcats are two games behind Hoover.

“Sunnyside just beat this team that we just beat,” Archie said. “There’s no bulletin board material that we need. They won the league last year and the year before. We’re aware of who they have and glad we got over the hump tonight and can’t wait to get in the film room and get ready to focus on Sunnyside next.”