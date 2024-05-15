High School Coach Dead After Being Struck by Tractor Trailer Walking to Prom: ‘He Will Be Missed’

Sean Richmond was a husband and a father to two young girls

A community is mourning the loss of one of their own after a high school coach was killed on his way to prom.

Sean Richmond was a husband and a father to two young girls, according to a GoFundMe created to assist his family. He was the athletic and activities director and head wrestling coach at Stroudsburg High School in Pennsylvania.

On Saturday, May 11, Pennsylvania State Police released a statement saying it "received numerous calls for a tractor trailer vs a pedestrian” on an interstate in Tobyhanna Township, Monroe County, just after 6 p.m. local time.

First responders transported the victim to St. Luke’s Monroe Campus "where he later succumbed to his injuries," the department said.

Richmond was on his way to the high school's prom at Kalahari Resorts at the time of the fatal collision, WNEP said, citing the Monroe County Coroner's Office. It remains unclear why he was not in a vehicle.

“I grieve along with you as we are all devastated at his untimely passing. He was an outstanding athletic director poised to take on bigger roles in our School District and District XI,” Superintendent Cosmas Curry said in a statement.

Curry shared that Richmond's death has impacted the students as well.

“His wrestlers loved him and always had students' best interests in mind. He was a great administrative teammate to me and many of you, and an even more tremendous friend. Sean’s service is most appreciated,” the superintendent continued.

“Our entire District XI family mourns the loss of Sean Richmond. Sean was a strong coach and AD who cared immensely about the athletes at Stroudsburg High. He will be missed by all of us. Thoughts to his young girls, wife and entire family and the Mountie family,” the PIAA District XI wrote in a tweet shared on Sunday, May 12.

Richmond was also remembered as “a coach, athlete, mentor, leader, friend, son, husband to his loving wife Krista, and father” on the GoFundMe page created by Courtney Millen on behalf of Krista Richmond.

“His trademark grin and caring nature brought joy to all. By now many of you have heard the devastating news about Sean’s fatal accident. Krista and the girls were the light of his life, and it’s time to rally around them the same way Sean has rallied around each of us in the past,” the post added.

As of Tuesday, May 14, the GoFundMe had reached more than $86,000 of its $90,000 goal.

Condolences poured in, and one of the donations for the coach’s family came from the Pocono Mountain West Youth Wrestling Association.

State police are asking anyone with further information about Saturday’s deadly collision to contact the Stroudsburg barracks at (570) 619-6800.



