High school football: Mascoma Valley wins title; Souhegan, Bedford advance

CBC

The No. 2-ranked Laurier Golden Hawks advanced to the Vanier Cup for the first time in 19 years after dismantling the No. 6 Bishop's Gaiters 48-24 in the Uteck Bowl on Saturday in Lennoxville, Que.The Golden Hawks last played in the Vanier Cup in 2005, capturing the title with a 24-23 victory over Saskatchewan.Laurier will play the No. 3-ranked Laval Rouge et Or, who held off the Regina Rams in the Mitchell Bowl Saturday night.WATCH | Laurier romps Bishop's:Fourth-year Golden Hawks quarterback T