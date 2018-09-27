High-School Football Player Hydroplanes 10-Yards at End of Practice

A high-school football player wrapped up a rainy practice session by hydroplaning 10 yards to the end zone in Norwalk, Connecticut, as shown in this video shared September 25.

Norwalk High Football tweeted a clip of quarterback Kyle Gordon sliding across a waterlogged field in the pouring rain, and his teammates responding in rapturous applause. “Could you hydroplane 10yds to end practice? @kylegor24 can,” the team tweeted.

As of writing, the footage has been viewed over 12,000 times on Twitter. Credit: Norwalk High Football via Storyful