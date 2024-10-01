High school football rankings: New No. 1 emerges after key league loss. See who’s on top

There’s a surprise atop The Bee’s Top 10 entering Week 7: Downey is the new No. 1.

After Central Catholic’s 31-14 loss to Manteca on Friday, head coach Roger Canepa stressed the team’s need to get better. The loss also drops the Raiders two spots, pushing Downey and Turlock up to No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, and pushing Patterson down to No. 4.

The Tigers nearly squandered an 18-point lead at the end of the third quarter to East Union, but pulled out a 53-50 win for their first VOL victory this season.

Despite having a Week 6 bye to prepare for the start of league play, Downey and Turlock are the new No. 1 and No. 2 Stanislaus District teams. Both are back in action this week while the Raiders have a bye.

Key league games this week could lead to more movement in the rankings next week. No. 6 Hughson and No. 7 Escalon face off and Hilmar and Orestimba play key TVL games against Sonora and Ripon, respectively.

1. Downey (5-0)

Last Week: BYE

This Week: 10/4 vs Pitman

2. Turlock (2-3)

Last Week: BYE

This Week: 10/4 vs Gregori

3. Central Catholic (3-3)

Last Week: 31-14 loss at Manteca

This Week: BYE

4. Patterson (3-3)

Last Week: 53-50 win at East Union

This Week: 10/4 vs Mountain House

5. Oakdale (4-1)

Last Week: BYE

This Week: 10/4 at East Union

6. Hughson (5-0)

Last Week: 28-21 win at No. 10 Ripon Christian

This Week: 10/4 vs No. 7 Escalon

7. Escalon (2-3)

Last Week: 42-17 win at No. 8 Hilmar

This Week: 10/4 at No. 6 Hughosn

8. Hilmar (3-2)

Last Week: 42-17 loss vs No. 7 Escalon

This Week: 10/4 at Sonora

9. Orestimba (4-1)

Last Week: 44-20 loss at Sonora

This Week: 10/4 vs Ripon

10. Ripon Christian (2-3)

Last Week: 28-21 loss vs No. 6 Hughson

This Week: 10/4 at Modesto Christian

Bubble Teams: Ceres (3-2), Enochs (2-3), Johansen (2-3), Ripon (2-3), Waterford (3-2)