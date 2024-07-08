High School Grad Is Mourned After Being Electrocuted at Virginia Lake: 'Such a Special Person'

Jesse Hamric, 18, recently graduated from Steamboat Springs High School in Colorado, where he was the starting quarterback and a standout baseball player

Jesse Hamric/Instagram Jesse Hamric

A recent Colorado high school graduate died after he jumped into an electrified lake while on vacation in Virginia, authorities said.

Jesse Hamric, an 18-year-old from Steamboat Springs, was with his family and visiting friends near Roanoke, Va. when the accident occurred on Thursday, July 4, according to CBS affiliate WDBJ-TV, Fox affiliate WFXR-TV and NBC affiliate KUSA-TV.

First responders arrived at the Craddock Creek Marina at Smith Mountain Lake at around 4 a.m. after receiving a report of a possible drowning at the dock of a private home, WDBJ reported.

Two of Hamric’s friends realized he was in distress and jumped into the water before they both immediately felt a shock. They were able to remove Hamric from the lake and started CPR before authorities arrived, Captain Stephen Anders from Bedford County Sheriff’s Office told WFXR.

Hamric was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, while the two friends were treated at the scene and released.

A representative for the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for additional information.

The medical examiner is now determining Hamric’s exact cause of death, but the sheriff’s office does not suspect foul play, The News & Observer reported.



Hamric was a standout athlete at Steamboat Springs High School, where his father, Jay, is the principal. He started at quarterback the last two seasons and was a star baseball player, according to Steamboat Pilot & Today. The grad also had a passion for snowboarding.

As his friends and family mourn Hamric’s death, those in the tight-knit Colorado community are remembering his zest for life. "He's always really happy. And uplifting," friend Alex Schwab told CBS affiliate KCNC-TV.

Schwab added, "Our whole snowboarding community has really come together. It's just such a tragic thing. Honestly, he was just such a special person."



