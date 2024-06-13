High school locked down over airsoft gun scare: Saint John police

Saint John police say there was a cautionary lockdown after a scare involving airsoft guns near Simonds High School.

Acting Staff Sgt. Matt Weir said police were called around 11:15 a.m. to the area of 1400 Hickey Rd., which is on the other side of Little River from the high school's campus. Weir said there were multiple high school-age youths in the area, one wearing what appeared to be a bulletproof vest and another with what appeared to be a long gun.

"Officers on scene investigated and confirmed that the firearm was not real. They were kids playing with airsoft guns in the woods," Weir said.

Airsoft guns are low-powered replica firearms that shoot pellets made of plastic or wax, according to an RCMP information page.

Weir said the lockdown was lifted around 2 p.m., and there is "nothing criminal" suspected. Weir said the youths would have been detained and searched, then released to their parents or the school principal.

Andrew Bates, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Telegraph-Journal