High school playbook blitz Week 8

Latest Stories
- People
Jason Kelce Says Wife Kylie Has Given Him a Workout Warning: ‘If You Get a Six-Pack, I Will Be Furious'
The former Philadelphia Eagles center says chiseled abs “are not happening” as he continues to lose weight following his retirement from the NFL
- FTW Outdoors
Scarlett Johansson's hat choice for Mets playoff game with Colin Jost was so iconic
Actress Scarlett Johansson and Saturday Night Live's Colin Jost decided to attend Thursday's New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers playoff game on Thursday, and Jost -- who grew up in Staten Island -- donned a Mets cap. But Johansson is a known New York Yankee
- The Hockey News - Montreal Canadiens
Canadiens: Big Injury Update From Brossard
The Montreal Canadiens had some troubling injury news this morning at practice.
- FTW Outdoors
A Mets fan in a cowboy hat in the front row of NLCS game was more captivating than the game
There have been some noteworthy fans in the front row of MLB playoff games this year between Los Angeles Dodgers superfan Mary Hart and the Smile 2 promotors. But then there was a dude in a cowboy hat in the front row of Game 4 between the
- Bears Wire
ESPN mocks trade involving Bears and Cowboys
A recent ESPN article projects a trade between the Dallas Cowboys and Chicago Bears. Would you make this trade?
- USA TODAY Sports - Golfweek
After Thursday's 4-shot penalty, Joel Dahmen withdraws from 2024 Shriners Children's Open before round two
Before the start of Friday's second round – action was delayed four hours due to high wind, with the first tee time slated for 1:55 p.m. ET – Joel Dahmen withdrew from the 2024 Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin in Las Vega
- Yahoo Sports
Fantasy Football: Week 7 predictions to count on
Find out which players the Yahoo team thinks will deliver a memorable Week 7 performance for your fantasy football rosters!
- The Hockey News
Top Prospect For The 2025 NHL Draft Suspended Following His Actions Against Porter Martone
A suspension has been handed down from the OHL to one of Barrie's most important defensemen following his altercation with Porter Martone on Oct. 12
- The Hockey News - Edmonton Oilers
Connor McDavid Scores New 'Game-Winning' Record
Connor McDavid has a knack for scoring game-winning goals.
- Kansas City Star
Taylor Swift as part-owner of the Chiefs? Here’s what NFL’s Roger Goodell thinks
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell was asked if anyone has asked Taylor Swift about becoming an NFL team owner.
- Bears Wire
One rare trade clause could halt Bears' potential pursuit of Haason Reddick
As Haason Reddick looks for a solution to getting on the field, one rare clause will make it hard for the Bears to potentially trade for him.
- United Press International
Reed, Addison among 4 must-start Week 7 fantasy football wide receivers
Jayden Reed and Jordan Addison are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's four must-start wide receivers for Week 7 of the fantasy football campaign.
- FTW Outdoors
Florida State's lost season was encapsulated by a disastrous failed field goal
It's already a lost season for Florida State. After going 13-0 to start last season and being snubbed in the most controversial decision of the College Football Playoff era, it's been a brutal start with a new-look roster. FSU is 1-5 on the year and trying to arrest the…
- FTW Outdoors
NHL fans roasted John Tavares for reportedly promoting a magic amulet that blocks Wi-Fi signals
NHL endorsements probably don't get much weirder than magic amulets and for that we have John Tavares to thank. Over the last few days, a post on Twitter/X from Washington Post reporter Will Sommer has gone viral in the NHL
- USA TODAY Sports
NFL Week 7 bold predictions: Which players and teams will turn heads?
Week 7 might feature the most tantalizing schedule of NFL games so far this season.
- The Canadian Press
Russell Wilson returns, Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams reunite as the Steelers host the Jets
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers have been at this for a long time. The prime-time lights aren't new. The stakes for their teams aren't, either.
- BBC
Verstappen & Norris third & fourth in US GP practice
Title rivals Max Verstappen and Lando Norris end the only practice session at the United States Grand Prix in third and fourth places.
- The Canadian Press
Former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler charged with DUI, possession of handgun after traffic accident
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — Former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and possession of a handgun after a minor collision on Thursday.
- The Canadian Press
Struggling Panthers rule out 6 players for Sunday's game at Washington, 3 others listed as doubtful
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers are on a three-game losing streak and now they have a growing list of injuries to deal with entering Sunday’s game at Washington.
- FTW Outdoors
NFL mock draft from CBS has 4 QBs in top-12 including Shedeur Sanders
Will Shedeur Sanders be the first QB taken off the board in the 2025 NFL Draft? Seems like that's where the needle is pointing right now as we saw in the newest ESPN NFL mock draft, which had Sanders going to the Cleveland Browns. Our 2025 mock from Chri