High School Playbook: Week 8, Part 1

Quebec's Education Ministry has placed a Montreal elementary school under watch after an investigation found that teachers fostered a "toxic" environment that psychologically harmed students for years.Reporting by Quebec radio station 98.5 FM in 2023 on incidents at the school led the ministry to launch an investigation, involving 73 interviews. It was conducted between Nov. 16, 2023, and April 19, 2024.Witnesses quoted in an Education Ministry report published on Friday say some teachers at Bed