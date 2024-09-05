High school principal in California demoted after inappropriate dance with mascot at rally

Buhach Colony High School principal Robert Nunes has resigned following participating in what many people felt was an inappropriate dance at a back-to-school rally in August.

The Merced Union High School District announced it accepted Nunes’ resignation and he has accepted the position as the associate principal. Nunes begins his new role effective Thursday, Sept. 5, according to the district.

Nunes was placed on administrative leave on Aug. 19.

A video of Nunes dancing with the school mascot “Thor” during a back-to-school rally on Friday, Aug. 16, was posted on social media.

The video shows Nunes seated as the school mascot dances in front of him. Nunes then fired a golden confetti gun. Nunes then stands up, switching places with the mascot. Nunes dances in front of the sitting mascot, putting his hands on Thor’s chest and pushing him away.

Nunes then grabs a microphone and says, “What happens at Buhach, stays at Buhach.”

The rally had a Las Vegas theme, according to students.

“This decision comes as part of our commitment to maintaining a safe and respectful environment,” said district spokesperson Viviana Fuentes about the district placing Nunes on administrative leave.

Nunes was in his first year as principal at Buhach Colony. He spent years as an associate principal in the district at El Capitan and Atwater high schools.

MUHSD Executive Director Torrin Johnson has served as interim principal at Buhach Colony while the district conducted its investigation. Johnson will continue serving as interim principal until further notice.

The district will open the principal position in the spring of 2025 to secure a permanent principal moving forward, according to Fuentes.

“Corrective action has been taken with all staff involved,” Fuentes said.

Fuentes said she couldn’t elaborate.

“The district is limited in what details it can disclose since it is a personnel matter,” Fuentes said.