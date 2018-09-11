High School Quarterback Has Emotional Reunion With Formerly Deployed Dad

A high school football player got a victory on September 6 along with a beautiful reunion with his father, who had been stationed overseas with US Air Force.

Footage was shared on Twitter of Ryan Minor, a quarterback with Chaminade Julienne Catholic High School in Dayton, Ohio. Ryan was standing with his coach and teammates after a 58-16 win where the young man had scored four touchdowns.

The coach tells some players to get out of the way and Ryan’s father Chris makes his way through the crowd. Ryan is visibly emotional and embraces his dad. As of writing, the post has over 100 likes and over 3,000 views on Twitter. Credit: ABC22/FOX45 via Storyful