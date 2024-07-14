High school and sixth form to have separate principals

Kieran James will become the principal of the Sixth Form Centre, while current principal Verona Tomlin will focus on Les Varendes [Sates of Guernsey]

A Guernsey high school and sixth form centre will have separate principals from September.

Les Varendes High School and the Sixth Form Centre will also have separate interim governing bodies from the autumn term.

The two organisations will run independently from September 2025, with Les Varendes due to complete its merger with La Mare de Carteret High School then.

Kieran James, principal of the Sixth Form Centre, said everyone involved was "committed to putting students first" and wanted to ensure the changes had a "minimal impact on them".

The change will mark another step towards the final model of three state-run secondary schools on the island, and a separate sixth form centre.

Mr James, who was previously principal of the old Guernsey Grammar School and Sixth Form, said: "I am confident now that when we do separate, the Sixth Form Centre will remain the centre of excellence that it always has been."

Les Varendes and the Sixth Form Centre will share the same site in 2024 to 2025 academic year, but the sixth form will move to a temporary home at the La Mare de Carteret site in September next year.

Meanwhile, pupils from La Mare de Carteret will move to Les Varendes at the same time, completing the two high schools' merger.

Verona Tomlin, principal of Les Varendes, said "a great deal of work" had taken place to allow the high school and sixth form to separate and the move was "another step towards that goal".

The long-term plan is to build a dedicated Sixth Form Centre at Les Ozouets when funding is available, with the foundations of the building now being built.

