High school teacher gave student top grades in exchange for sex, prosecutors say

A high school teacher in Southeast Texas has been charged after authorities allege he had sex with a student and gave her good grades and test answers.

Stephen Dale Griffin, 46, who taught science at Memorial High School, was arrested last month on one count of felony inappropriate relationship with a student, court records obtained by USA TODAY on Tuesday show.

The school, part of the Spring Branch Independent School District, is in Hedwig Village, an east Houston suburb.

According to a Harris County District Clerk charging document, at the time of his Dec. 7 arrest, Griffin lived in Houston.

The school district did not immediately respond to USA TODAY with a statement.

A hotel room, a car and inside the classroom

According to a criminal complaint, in late November, the student's mother contacted the principal at Memorial High School to alert officials about the relationship.

In a subsequent interview with police, the 18-year-old woman told officers the relationship began in late September 2022 when she was a minor at the school. Police said she also showed investigators text messages and emails she exchanged with Griffin.

According to court papers, during the 2022-2023 school year, the teen had sexual contact with Griffin in his apartment, in her car and in his classroom at one point.

Before moving into his apartment, the charging document shows, Griffin was going through a divorce and had been staying at a hotel where the two also met on multiple occasions.

'Giving her test answers on class assignments'

The student, court papers continue, said Griffin eventually gave her test answers on class assignments and eventually "just started giving her 100 grades on her work in his class."

He also also reportedly gave the teen "his gray staff fleece jacket" and a candle that smelled like his Burberry cologne.

The physical contact continued until this past summer, the teen told police. According to cell phone records obtained by law enforcement, in early October, Griffin texted the teen and told her to stop contacting him because he and his wife were "trying to reconcile."

Court documents go onto show police said when Griffin learned about his pending charge in early December, he texted the teen asking her to contact him and threatened to harm himself.

"We need to talk. I miss you," some of the texts allegedly read. "I'm suicidal right now. Don't do this. Want money?"

Teacher released on bond

Court records show Griffin was free on $5,000 bond Tuesday under conditions including he not have contact with the victim or any minor under the age of 17. In addition, a judge ordered him to wear an electronic ankle monitor.

Online records listed his attorney as Justin Harris, who could not immediately be reached by USA TODAY, and a phone number listed in court documents for Griffin went straight to voicemail Tuesday.

Griffin is due back in court next month for a hearing on the charge.

