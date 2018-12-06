How this high school teacher uses yoga to help her students (and herself) heal from trauma

Jacqulyn Whang is a yoga teacher from 5thmindyoga, and also an English teacher at Centennial High School in Compton, Los Angeles. Whang talked to us about yoga, trauma, and why she started a yoga program for the school's boys basketball team.

There is tremendous power in collective healing. I realized this during my yoga teacher training. Every day, we rose with the sun and made our way to the shala where we would do more than just flow. We went deep into our pasts, our traumas, our fears. Over the course of a month, we carried ourselves through deep holistic healing work and I found the strength to bring that to my community. During my training, I imagined how revolutionary it would be if this level of healing could extend beyond those who have the luxury of hopping on a plane and disappearing into the jungles of Guatemala for 25 days. What if we could bring this to those most wounded by the systems of oppression that shape our society?

Several months after my 200-hour training, I participated in a trauma-informed training through Liberation Prison Yoga. As an advocate for the legalization of marijuana, I became very frustrated by the whiteness of the emerging industry while Black and brown people remain in prison for marijuana-related offenses. I felt it was my responsibility to serve those most affected by the War on Drugs.

I felt very inspired by the community of teachers I met during my prison yoga training who also wanted to share their knowledge with underserved populations. I wanted to connect with more yoga teachers who were taking the practice outside the studio and centering their work around trauma and healing. I soon came across Jacqulyn Whang of 5thmindyoga.

This talented yogi had organized a wildly successful yoga mat donation on Instagram so that she could offer yoga to the boys basketball team at Centennial High School, Kendrick Lamar’s alma mater, in Compton, Los Angeles. Ms. Whang also teaches English at the high school.

It was Whang’s first year as a public school teacher that brought her to yoga, initially. “I was having so much anxiety and I wanted to quit my job, but I’ve always wanted to be a teacher ever since I can actually remember. [But] the minute I got into the classroom, it was the very last place that I wanted to be and that was just something that was very hard for me to accept,” she said. “So, I started doing yoga. Going to the gym was giving me anxiety because you’re pumping iron and it’s really intensive work and you’re escaping your body but I needed a way to be present in my body.”

Whang found solace in a small community-based studio in Echo Park, Los Angeles. “It started out of the need to survive,” she said. Teaching can be extremely isolating for a 20-something who is navigating their own childhood traumas. She used to practice at really intense, fitness-centered studios, but they triggered her. “My job is already so high stakes, so yoga for me is about re-grounding and re-centering,” she said. “It’s about grounding me rather than bulking me up or pushing me to do more.”

She opened up to me about the sexual trauma she experienced as a child: “Yoga has brought me so much somatic healing and connection back to my body. I can easily disappear inside me because I’ve learned to disassociate from myself.”

Whang was looking for something physically, mentally, and spiritually stimulating, so she joined a teacher training in New York City with Jared McCann. It didn’t take long for her to connect her passion for working within her community to her yoga pursuits: “I had gotten Teacher of the Month and the [basketball team] gifted me a ticket to see their tournament with Adidas…Adidas was opening up their headquarters out here…I went, and while there, I thought, ‘Oh, they should do yoga.’ So I just told the coach, ‘Hey, I want to do yoga with the kids.’ And they were like ‘yeah,’ and so it got started.”

Working with the basketball boys brought a much different intention to Whang’s classes. “I started to teach them a pregame stretch, involving a lot of active stretches to open up joints,” she said. “I also work on balance so they can practice controlling their body with their breath. I can’t wait to see how their practice has influenced their game in addition to all the amazing work the coaches are doing.”

Working in a the public school system can be really taxing. Sometimes budgetary issues delay paychecks. It requires a level of empathy that can leave a teacher feeling defeated when they work with traumatized children—especially in a city like Compton.

