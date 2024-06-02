High school track and field state finals
Highlights from the high school track and field meets.
The Kansas City Chiefs were at the White House to celebrate their back-to-back Superbowl win when star tight end Travis Kelce stole the show.
UPDATE: Indiana Fever GM Lin Wood has weighed in on Saturday’s incident involving her player Caitlin Clark and how Chicago Sky guard Chennedy Carter fouled the popular phenom. “There’s a difference between tough defense and unnecessary— targeting actions! It needs to stop!” Wood wrote on X. “The league needs to “cleanup” the crap! That’s NOT …
The Dallas Mavericks have a true madman on their hands. Now we get to see what he can do in the NBA Finals.
DALLAS — Kris Knoblauch arrived to find a locker room in turmoil.
The sixth seed’s anger surfaced on a number of occasions during the third-round clash.
"I think I might need to negotiate a wage this week," said MacIntyre's dad.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first running back rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
Drew Gordon, a former NBA forward and the brother of Denver Nuggets star Aaron Gordon, has died, according to the team.
DENALI NATIONAL PARK AND PRESERVE, Alaska (AP) — A Malaysian climber likely died of exposure and altitude-related illness earlier this week after sheltering for days in a snow cave with minimal survival gear near the top of Denali, North America's tallest mountain in Alaska, park officials said Saturday.
Cristiano Ronaldo is reduced to tears after his Al-Nassr side lose the King's Cup final to rivals Al-Hilal on Friday night in a game with three red cards.
If you missed out on the stunning show of northern lights earlier this month, you might be in luck this weekend. The same sunspot is reappearing after traversing the far side of the sun, and it has the potential to produce strong flares in the coming days and months.
The Saskatchewan Roughriders will be sporting a new look for two home games this season.The Riders introduced a new dark, obsidian green alternate uniform and logo on Thursday.The new uniforms will be worn on July 19 against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and on October 26 against the Calgary Stampeders.Roughriders president and CEO Craig Reynolds said the team was excited to unveil the alternate uniforms and logo after several years of planning and perfecting them."Both were created with Rider Natio
Mike Tyson's fight with Jake Paul has been postponed after the 57-year-old Tyson fell ill on a flight last weekend.
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Catcher Payton Henry of the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons was released from the hospital on Saturday, a day after he was struck by a batter's backswing and carted off the field on a stretcher.
Real Madrid CF and England player Jude Bellingham has found love off the pitch – meet his girlfriend Laura Celia Valk...
NEW YORK (AP) — Olympic champion Katie Ledecky says faith in the anti-doping system is at an “all-time low” in the wake of the way global regulators handled a case involving Chinese swimmers.
TORONTO — Toronto's pitchers delivered standout performances on Friday night. Davis Schneider made sure their efforts were rewarded. Schneider belted a two-run homer in the 14th inning to give the Blue Jays a 5-3 walk-off victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates to end a back-and-forth marathon at Rogers Centre. With Cavan Biggio aboard as the automatic runner, right-hander Kyle Nicolas (0-1) got Ernie Clement and Kevin Kiermaier on groundouts. That set the stage for Schneider, who turned on a fastba
HAMILTON — It's been six long months since David Hearn played in a PGA Tour event. It's been even longer since the 44-year-old Canadian made a cut.