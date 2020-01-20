High School Wrestler With Down Syndrome Wins Match on 15th Birthday

A high school wrestler from Thornton, Colorado, celebrated his 15th birthday as a champ when he won his match against an older opponent in Broomfield on January 15.

Footage by Jon E Yunt shows Horizon High School wrestler Michael Gaccetta beating a senior from Holy Family High School in an amateur duel.

According to Yunt, Gaccetta handed out fudge brownies to the crowd after his victory to celebrate. Credit: Jon E Yunt via Storyful