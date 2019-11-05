High Schooler With Joint Disorder Scores Touchdown at Montana Football Game

Tristin Edwards, a senior football player at Billings Skyview High School with a rare joint disorder, was named Montana AA player of the week after he scored a touchdown in a game against Missoula Sentinel High School on November 1.

Billings Skyview was trailing Sentinel 45-0 before Edwards scored the 89-yard touchdown, which gave Skyview its first points of the game.

Christann Schmid, who recorded the video, told Storyful she was in the stands for the opposing team when she “went wild cheering on 5’3”, 83-lb. Tristin Edwards as he ran on wobbly legs down the field."

Edwards is a high school senior with arthrogryposis multiplex congenita, which causes severe joint contracture and muscle weakness. The TV station KULR8 profiled Edwards’s football career two years ago, when he was a sophomore.

Schmid added that the game was the first round of AA playoffs in Montana. “Billings Skyview traveled 6 hours one way for this game and returned immediately afterward,” she said.

Missoula Sentinel won 45-7 against Billings Skyview. Credit: Christann Schmid via Storyful