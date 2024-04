CBC

Mounties and B.C.'s police watchdog are investigating after two people were found dead and a third was seriously injured by officers in a remote B.C. community on Tuesday.It happened at Tsay Keh Dene, a remote community about 360 kilometres north of Prince George and 260 kilometres west of Fort St. John, at the north end of Williston Lake.The community is only accessible via chartered flights on small planes or helicopters, or by driving nearly 200 kilometres on logging roads, according to the T