High Sheriff of Gloucestershire to be inaugurated

Mr Hurrell has lived in Gloucester for more than 30 years [Mark Hurrell]

A new High Sheriff of Gloucestershire will be inaugurated during a service at Gloucester Cathedral.

Mark Hurrell will take over the position from Henry Robinson at a ceremony on 14 April.

The position, which is largely ceremonial, has been in existence for more than 1,000 years and is a Crown appointment.

Mr Hurrell, who was a former managing director of BBC Radio Gloucestershire, said it was an "enormous honour".

He has lived in Gloucester for more than 30 years and was appointed as a deputy to the Lord Lieutenant in 2017.

"Looking after volunteers is a very big part of the role," he said.

"There are about 160,000 volunteers in a county the size of Gloucestershire, many of whom get no recognition and no thanks.

"Acknowledging their role is something that our current King is very keen on, so there is an expectation that one would get around the county, meeting volunteers.

"If I can go along and press somebody's hand and say, 'thank you and well done for all you do', that's the least I can do," added Mr Hurrell.

Mark Hurrell will be inaugurated during a service at Gloucester Cathedral [PA Media]

High Sheriffs are chosen by the King who "pricks" the name of a nominee from a list using a silver bodkin - a small dagger.

The role used to involve being the principal law enforcer for an area and it still has an honorary role to protect judges in the county and support the police and emergency services.

"I'm trying to do things differently and not replicate too much my predecessors," added Mr Hurrell.

Follow BBC Gloucestershire on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to us on email or via WhatsApp on 0800 313 4630.