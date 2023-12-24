High snow potential for Christmas morning and day: Saturday, December 23rd
High snow potential for Christmas morning and day: Saturday, December 23rd
High snow potential for Christmas morning and day: Saturday, December 23rd
The nation's gone three years without Melania Trump's eccentric Christmas decorations.
Fair warning: this one might make you cry a little.
Look, it’s an ordeal whatever family you’re in. If you haven’t had an argument yet, you almost certainly will do shortly when someone – a teenager or your least favourite brother-in-law – “borrows” your phone charger. Here’s my most festive tip for the next few days: write your initials on your charger in marker pen and then there can be no confusion over whose is whose.
Alison Joslyn was biking through the Everglades when she saw a unique sight: an alligator eating a dead python. Florida's internet cheered.
Parts of Ontario are bracing for a wintry mix that could potentially bring snow and ice in the days leading up to Christmas
On a warm, blustery December afternoon outside the De Laurentis olive oil-producing co-op in the white hilltop town of Ostuni, Puglia, Luigi D'Amico holds out his palm, revealing an olive picked earlier in the day.Instead of resembling the plump, gleaming green and black fruit overflowing in bins around him, this one is half-consumed, dry and shrunken."That's what the olive fly does," he explained. "It lays its larvae, which then devours the olive."D'Amico lists off other pests and fungi — olive
Neil's antics are being documented in an Instagram account with more than 63,000 followers awarding him social media celebrity status.
At almost a year old, the bear should weigh about 70 pounds — but only weighs 15 pounds.
One of the wind turbines in Hermanville, P.E.I., had two of its blades completely torn off as powerful winds raged across the province this week.The tower of the turbine known as Tower 9 is also damaged, and staff with the Department of Environment, Energy and Climate Action are investigating."Nordex has secured the area and there is no risk to the public," a spokesperson told CBC News on Friday. "The full extent of the damages to the turbine aren't known as this time."The department says the tu
His Majesty hasn't spent a Christmas with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle since 2018
Southern Ontario is on alert a wintery mix threatens to create treacherous travel conditions in the region. Stay informed and prepared with the latest updates from Meteorologist Rhythm Reet at The Weather Network, as she breaks down the potential impacts of this weather.
This creamy cocktail is the Duchess of Sussex's go-to Christmas tipple – and its vegan
At least five times, a catastrophe has killed off the vast majority of Earth’s species. As scientists say we’re in a sixth mass extinction, what can we learn from the past?
Iceland's Fagradalsfjall volcano spewed more lava on Wednesday as engineers worked to divert the flow away from a power plant. (Dec. 20) (AP Video/Marco di Marco)
"Missed the Amazon Prime cut off. Now I have to brave the mall alone," the actress wrote
Georgia wildlife officials asked residents to report sightings of the blue land crab, an invasive species native to Florida and more southern coasts.
The storm system that hit Southern California with flash floods is now bringing heavy rain to much of the rest of the southwestern U.S.
The family of eight posed for sweet shots in festive looks
"Violent Night," "Bad Santa," and "Die Hard" are just some of the least-jolly holiday movies you can watch this year.
"Some of my fans have made ornaments for me, so we try to save those and put them up on the tree," the singer said about one of her trees