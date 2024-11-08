High Speed Chase Ends In Crash

Latest Stories
- Global News
Car dealership employees allegedly sold stolen cars
Auto theft has been called a national crisis and thieves are constantly finding new ways to steal cars. As Caryn Lieberman reports, Toronto police have revealed yet another scheme.
- GOBankingRates
I’m a Mechanic: 11 SUVs I Would Never Buy and Why They Aren’t Worth It
It can't be said that Americans aren't flush for SUV options in 2024. Despite costing more than sedans and hatchbacks, the SUV market grows every year. Regardless of inflationary or economic...
- CBC
2 charged with stunt driving after motorcycle crash in Whitby
Two men have been charged with stunt driving after two motorcycles were seen weaving through traffic at high speeds in Whitby on Tuesday before one of them crashed.The crash happened in the area of of Dundas Street W. and Lakeridge Road S. Police were called to the scene at about 3:05 p.m.The motorcyclist who crashed suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries, Durham Regional Police said in a news release on Wednesday.Police said he lost control of his motorcycle and veered off the roadw
- CBC
2 dealership employees busted in alleged $2M stolen car scam
Two men are facing a total of 176 charges, police say, linked to an alleged stolen vehicle operation running out of a legitimate Toronto car dealership."Altogether, their activities have caused financial loss of approximately $2.18 million, which affected both the dealership and unsuspecting members of the public," Det. Dan Kraehling said at a news conference Wednesday.Police say that beginning in August, investigators learned that two men — who were employed at what Kraehling described as a "na
- The Canadian Press
Japanese automaker Nissan cuts 9,000 jobs as its vehicles fail to sell
TOKYO (AP) — Nissan reported Thursday a loss for the latest fiscal quarter as its vehicle sales sank while costs and inventory ballooned, prompting the Japanese automaker to slash 9,000 jobs.
- Robb Report
This Bonkers New Toyota Land Cruiser Is Ready for the Apocalypse
The SEMA one-off previews parts that may soon be available in the U.S.
- The Canadian Press
Charges laid in multi-million dollar auto theft investigation in Toronto
Toronto police say they have arrested two men and laid 176 charges against them in relation to a multi-million dollar vehicle theft investigation.
- GOBankingRates
6 Cars You Should Buy Now Before Prices Skyrocket in 2025
If you're ready for a new car, now is the time to buy. Certain manufacturers reportedly plan to raise their prices on some of their 2025 selections by as much as 23%. What you pay for a new vehicle...
- GOBankingRates
7 SUVs To Avoid Buying in 2025
As the car market continues to normalize after a turbulent four years of high prices and low inventory, SUVs are certain to be the overwhelming vehicle choice for drivers in the U.S. Although recent...
- People
Cyclist Billed $1800 by Ambulance That Ran Him Over Before Taking Him to Hospital: Complaint
Bicyclist William Hoesch is suing an Oregon ambulance service for $900,000 following a 2022 collision
- GOBankingRates
13 Cars That Owners Are Most Likely To Keep for 15 Years or More
With today's inflated car prices, Americans are more apt to hold on to their cars longer and even drive them into the ground if necessary. Find More: 6 SUVs That Last Longer Than You Think and Are...
- CBC
How to get around Toronto, Taylor's version
We know all too well that Toronto can be hard to get around on a normal day.But with Taylor Swift's Eras Tour coming to the city this month, commuting could get complicated — whether or not you're one of the lucky fans that scored a ticket. Swift's six sold-out shows at the Rogers Centre will take place Nov. 14-16 and Nov. 21-23, with over half a million mostly out-of-town visitors expected to flood roads and public transit. Taking the TTC St Andrew and Union stations on Line 1 are the closest t
- USA TODAY
Delta flight from Atlanta to DC forced to divert to North Carolina over reported odor
The diversion was called because someone reported an odor in the flight deck, according to a Delta Airlines spokesperson.
- GOBankingRates
I’m a Car Expert: 3 Most Improved Compact Cars That Are Now Worth Your Money
It's no secret that cars -- compact or otherwise -- have become more expensive. According to ConsumerReports, the average cost of a new car was over $48,000 in 2023. In comparison, new cars cost...
- Motorious
The Time a Fleet of Mercury Marauders Were Deputized to Chase Down Floridian Scofflaws
These cars were ready and waiting for high-speed pursuits.
- GOBankingRates
7 Luxury Cars You Shouldn’t Buy If You Live in a Cold-Weather State
While many people opt to store their cars during the winter months as a way to avoid the potential damage that can be caused, some drivers with luxury cars simply can't trust them when the weather...
- Reuters
Automakers brace for new tariffs, EV changes under Trump presidency
Automakers are bracing for President-elect Donald Trump to impose new tariffs on vehicles from Mexico and potentially from other countries and to reverse many existing pro-electric vehicle policies, industry associations and executives said. Trump has said he plans to begin rescinding Environmental Protection Agency and Transportation Department vehicle rules on his first day in office and is considering paring back or eliminating EV tax breaks and other incentives. The Zero Emission Transportation Association, which includes Tesla, Rivian, Lucid and battery maker LG, said on Wednesday it was ready to work with Trump.
- The Canadian Press
5 people are killed in Arizona when a plane crashes through an airport fence and collides with a car
MESA, Ariz. (AP) — A 12-year-old boy was among five people who died in the fiery crash of a small business jet near a suburban Phoenix airport, authorities said Wednesday.
- Reuters
Pilots parachute to safety in Vietnam military plane crash
HANOI (Reuters) -Two Vietnamese air force pilots parachuted to safety before their twin-seat military plane crashed in the province of Binh Dinh during a landing attempt in difficult weather on Wednesday, state media said. Binh Dinh Newspaper, the mouthpiece of authorities in Binh Dinh, reported late on Wednesday that the military had succeeded in rescuing both pilots and were taking them out of a forest.
- Associated Press
Edmunds: The best small SUVs for city driving
Smaller and more agile vehicles are a great alternative to help make city driving less of a chore. Edmunds’ experts have brought together five city-friendly SUVs that are right at home navigating busy traffic and squeezing into curbside parking spots. With this in mind, car shoppers who want a spacious vehicle with a small footprint would be smart to put the Kia Soul on their shopping list.