High-speed internet reaches rural Monterey County
TORONTO — Ontario is exploring the idea of digging a massive tunnel under Highway 401 to move traffic and transit across the Toronto area, with Premier Doug Ford pledging to build it regardless of what a feasibility study says.
Looking for a new car, perhaps Japanese made? This October might be the perfect time to buy one. That's because vehicle prices might drop as the fall season sets in on the car market, including those...
Part of the late Rudi Klein’s collection, the forgotten examples will be auctioned near the end of October through RM Sotheby’s.
The family of a pedestrian killed after two cars collided in the city's west end on Monday night has identified her as Julia Cleveland, 46, a Toronto-based jazz musician and composer. The collision happened in the area of Annette Street and Pacific Avenue, near Dundas Street W. and Keele Street, shortly after 8 p.m. Duty Insp. Scott Shutt, spokesperson for the Toronto police, said the force of the collision sent a car crashing into two pedestrians, a woman and a man, on the sidewalk.Speed could
With the autumn season about to hit, there are lots of things falling, from leaves to car prices. If you are looking for a time to hit the marketplace to find a new car, fall might be the most...
The power has shifted to buyers.
A woman is dead after her vehicle collided with a tractor southeast of Kensington on P.E.I.'s Route 2 Tuesday afternoon.The accident happened about 4:10 p.m. in Summerfield near the intersection with Graham's Road, Route 8. Kensington Fire Department, Island EMS, and the RCMP responded."A car collided with a tractor hauling potato equipment," said RCMP Corp. Gavin Moore."Sadly, the driver of the car, the sole occupant, a 27-year-old Prince County woman, was pronounced deceased at the scene. Nobo
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A passenger was killed after a gunman hijacked a city bus in Los Angeles early Wednesday, leading to a slow police chase through downtown before the suspect was eventually arrested, authorities said.
Salone Nautico typically forecasts if the sector's heading into a slump. This year, with 30 yacht launches, perfect weather, and big, enthusiastic crowds, the show seemed to signal that boating is doing just fine.
A talented jazz musician has been identified to Global News as the pedestrian killed Monday night in the Junction. As Catherine McDonald, 46-year-old Julia Cleveland was struck and killed on Annette St. after a car involved in a two-vehicle collision lost control.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has opened an investigation after two United Airlines passengers were injured last week as pilots responded to an onboard alert. United Airlines Flight 2428 from New Jersey was descending into San Francisco International Airport on Thursday when pilots were notified “that another aircraft was in the vicinity,” the FAA said. The…
DETROIT (AP) — Struggling Jeep and Ram maker Stellantis is looking for a CEO to succeed Carlos Tavares, but the company says it's just part of a normal leadership succession plan.
Reliability is a top concern when it comes to purchasing any vehicle. Whether for personal use or for work, your truck needs a reliable engine so it can go the distance with minimal maintenance. Check...
Toyota's new engine development process has resulted in a Lexus RC prototype with a new 2.0-liter turbo four and a 6-speed manual gearbox.
The 2025Toyota GR Corolla's base price has gone up 7%, to $39,995. However, new standard limited slip differentials and more torque make up for inflation.
One person is dead after a gunman hijacked a Los Angeles city bus overnight, leading police in a pursuit around the city for more than an hour before the suspect was taken into custody.
A Tesla owner had an unpleasant surprise when he discovered his car had been keyed by a stranger while parked at a grocery store, with the incident captured on the vehicle’s security camera.The car’s owner told Storyful that he was parked at a Woolworths in Queanbeyan, New South Wales, “for five minutes,” and that he didn’t know the man seen in the video.“I have never met this bloke in my life, and I have no idea why he’d want to key my car,” he said.The Tesla owner said that the “matter” had been referred to the police and that he expected to “get the perpetrator to cover the repair costs.” Credit: David S via Storyful
A new RC Coupe was reportedly shown off at a press event in Japan earlier this year.
Edmonton police are investigating a collision Tuesday morning between a Valley Line Southeast LRT train and a semi-trailer near 75th Street and Whitemud Drive.LRT service has been suspended between Mill Woods and the Davies station, Edmonton Transit said on social media.Bus replacement service is being provided, ETS said.Images from the scene show an LRT train off its tracks in the area of Whitemud Drive and 75th Street, and a semi-trailer stopped at an angle across the road beside the train.Edm
MILAN (Reuters) -China's Leapmotor is set to start taking orders in Europe for a city car and an SUV, the automaker and its partner Stellantis said on Tuesday, as they expand their budget electric vehicle (EV) offering in the region. Stellantis holds a 51% stake in their Leapmotor International joint venture and has exclusive rights to build, export and sell Leapmotor products outside China in the first such arrangement for a legacy Western automaker. The two models were showcased for the first time in Europe near Milan on Tuesday.