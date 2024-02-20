High surf advisory brings erosion concerns
A High surf advisory is bringing erosion concerns.
A Kansas fisherman who had his state-record white crappie voided and “didn’t understand why,” now knows the reason. X-rays don't lie.
Clydesdales have been a main (and mane) attraction in Budweiser commercials, But what happens to them when they're ready bid farewell to the small screen?
Israeli swimmer Anastasia Gorbenko was booed after placing second in the women’s 400m individual medley at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar on Sunday.
Ian Garry put Colby Covington on blast during an appearance on "The MMA Hour."
Adam Silver wants a better All-Star Game product. His options may be limited. It's time for the players - or their union - to step up.
DUNEDIN, Fla. — Count Blue Jays right-hander Chris Bassitt among the early critics of Major League Baseball's rule changes for the 2024 season. "We're yet again having to learn new rules," Bassitt said Sunday. "Hopefully in 2025 we stop doing this charade." In an attempt to improve pace of play this year, the pitch clock will be reduced by two seconds — from 20 to 18 — with runners on base. MLB's competition committee also approved a widening of the runner's lane along the first-base line and tr
PITTSBURGH (AP) — There were jokes. And laughter. And catharsis. Just no tears. At least none from Jaromir Jagr. Maybe because they were unnecessary when the Pittsburgh Penguins retired his iconic No. 68 on Sunday. The look on Jagr's face, the subtle catch in his voice, the smile that remains boyish even at 52 said it all. No matter where the NHL's second all-time leading scorer has gone during a professional odyssey that's spanned 30-plus years and three continents, Jagr has long understood whe
With rain expected all day Sunday, NASCAR has officially postponed the 66th Daytona 500.
What does it mean when an MLB player is DFA'd? Here's what it stands for and how it means the player is no longer on the team's 40-man roster.
Travis Kelce seems to love kids, and that was evident after the Chiefs won the Super Bowl and his reaction to seeing Patrick Mahomes’ children.
Chiefs’ Travis Kelce beat out seven others athletes to take home the People’s Choice Award. Taylor Swift won multiple awards.
With less than a month until the start of spring training, what are the latest rumors surrounding the biggest free agents like Blake Snell?
The singer was photographed leaving Melbourne after performing three consecutive shows in the Australian city over the weekend
Here's how NBA Twitter reacted to the 2024 All-Star Game.
TORONTO — Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe is long past being in awe of his best player. Auston Matthews filling the net has simply become the standard. The sniper scored his sixth hat trick of the season — and second in as many games — to give him an NHL-leading 48 goals as part of a five-point night Saturday in Toronto's resounding 9-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks. "It's pretty remarkable," Keefe said of Matthews. "Credit to him for getting into those spaces and being as dynamic as he is
Mark Zuckerberg loves MMA, and he took his interest up a notch at UFC 298, watching the action from ringside and cornering for a UFC champ.
O'Neal chatted with Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce during a new episode of 'The Big Podcast with Shaq'
Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan recently reacted to a video of him making his NBA debut.
Equestrian Australia is reviewing the matter after concerns were raised about Rose’s attire, but insisted he has not been suspended.
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Auston Matthews scored his NHL-leading 49th goal of the season and added an assist, sparking the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 4-2 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Monday. Matthews, the top pick in the 2016 NHL Draft, had recorded hat tricks in his two previous games. His go-ahead goal came on a power play in the beginning of the third period. He has scored 14 goals and nine assists on the power play this season. Matthew Knies also scored and William Nylander scored a short-handed