High Swells Remain Following Storm Kathleen Winds

The swell remained high at Annalong Habour in Northern Ireland on Sunday, April 7, after Storm Kathleen hit the island of Ireland on Saturday.

Footage recorded by Annalong Area Photo & Video shows high waves battering the harbour barriers.

A yellow weather alert had been in place across Northern Ireland on Saturday, expiring at around 10 pm, local media reported, citing the Met Office.

Wind gusts of 64 miles per hour had been recorded in County Down, near Annalong, on Saturday, the Met Office said.

Wind and rain remained in the forecast for Sunday, the office added. Credit: Annalong Area Photo & Video via Storyful