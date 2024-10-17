High tides in Jersey sparks coastguard warning

Jersey Coastguard has warned people of possible disruptions due to high tides on Thursday night and Friday morning [BBC]

People have been warned to take "necessary precautions" after the Jersey Met Office issued a orange tide warning for the south coast.

Jersey Coastguard said on Facebook people could expect waves breaking over sea walls as a result of the strong wind and high tides.

It said the high tides on Thursday and Friday could cause "potential disruption with water and debris on the roads".

Jersey Coastguard said there would be high tides of about 11.8m (38.7ft) at 19:16 BST on Thursday and at 07:38 on Friday high tides would reach 11.7m (38.3ft).

Jersey Coastguard said: "Please take the necessary precautions."

