High voltage cable worth £100,000 stolen - sparking Network Rail New Year disruption warning

More than £100,000 worth of high-voltage power cable has been stolen with Network Rail warning the theft will impact train services.

Disruption is expected between Chorley and Bolton on Sunday, with services to Preston also affected while workers replace the cable and retest the system.

Engineers found the cable was missing when they arrived to carry out work in Lostock, Bolton, over the Christmas period.

The cable provides power to the overhead line equipment, which in turn powers electric trains across the tracks.

The theft was carried out just one week before the line was due to be energised for the first time, on New Year's Day.

Christian Irwin, Network Rail's capital delivery director, said: "I am very sorry to passengers who will be impacted by the rail closure.

"It is extremely frustrating for this crime to take place so close to the energisation of the line.

"Our teams have been working very hard to deliver this upgrade for passengers over several years including over this Christmas period.

"We are working closely with the British Transport Police to provide additional security measures and to find and prosecute those accountable."

Passengers have been advised to check the National Rail website or with their train operator to find out what the closure means for their journey.