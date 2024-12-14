High wind and rain to come in tonight

Storyful

Lake-effect snow warnings and travel advisories were in place for northwestern New York on Thursday morning, December 12, as the National Weather Service (NWS) forecast up to 10 inches of additional accumulation in parts of Erie County.Local officials declared a state of emergency for parts of western New York on Wednesday, and many schools were closed in Buffalo and surrounding communities on Thursday.The NWS warned that gusty winds combined with the heavy snow would produce “near-whiteout conditions at times” for parts of Erie County on Thursday.Snowy and cold conditions are expected to continue into Friday, according to the NWS. Credit: @WHcannabisgrow via Storyful