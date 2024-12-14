High wind and rain to come in tonight

Latest Stories
Ontario snowbelts face another 10 to 25 cm of snow by tonight
Drivers should continue to watch for rapidly changing road conditions as snow squalls continue Friday for parts of southern Ontario
- The Weather Network - Video
Blizzard warnings issued for parts of southern Ontario
Ongoing blizzard conditions in squalls across parts of southern Ontario. Blustery winds and blowing snow creating hazardous travel and road closures. Meteorologist Nadine Powell has the details.
- FTW Outdoors
Humpback whale’s spectacular breach is sadly revealing; photos
A humpback whale that had been thrilling boaters off Newport Beach, Ca., for several days breached for a prolonged period Sunday, revealing that the mammal is hardly free and thriving. The accompanying Instagram post by Mark Girarde
- FTW Outdoors
Exotic orcas ambush dolphins off San Diego in striking new footage
The owner of a San Diego whale-watching company this week shared extraordinary footage showing Eastern Tropical Pacific killer whales preying on dolphins during recent visits from Mexico. The footage posted below, narrated by Domenic Biag
- The Weather Network
La Niña enters stealth mode as pattern flies under the radar
The atmosphere is acting like we’re already in La Niña. The ocean hasn’t gotten the memo
- The Canadian Press
Buffalo Bills cancel practice and hold meetings virtually amid more than 2 feet of snow
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills canceled practice Thursday amid more than 2 feet of snow and opted to handle team meetings virtually.
- The Weather Network - Video
Messy travel conditions possible Sunday across southern Ontario
Watching a Montana low move into southern Ontario for Sunday with the threat for mixed precipitation. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
- The Weather Network
B.C. cities' dry December is about to get washed away
It’s been a rather dry start to December for Victoria and Vancouver, especially for one of the wetter months of the year, but another system is on its way to bring some rain to the area.
- USA TODAY
Watch as vets treat a hairless, orphaned black bear cub rescued in California
Upon arriving to the Gold Country Wildlife Rescue, the bear cub was dehydrated, anemic, underweight and suffering ear infections and a skin infection.
- CBC
Saskatoon city council mulling possibility of future carbon tax cut if Conservatives take office
Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre has pledged to scrap the carbon tax as one of his first orders of business if elected. That would mean savings for the City of Saskatoon, but also a loss of funding for green initiatives.
- CNN
Scientists mapped the world’s rivers over 35 years. They found shocking changes
The flow of water through the planet’s nearly 3 million rivers is changing rapidly, with potentially drastic implications for everything from drinking water supplies to flood risks, according to a new study.
- The Canadian Press
Conservationists eager to see plan to save rare eastern wolf found in Quebec, Ontario
MONTREAL — Gisèle Benoit still gets goosebumps when she remembers the first time she saw a family of eastern wolves emerge from the forests of the Mauricie National Park, under the backdrop of a rising moon.
- The Canadian Press
Bone-chilling cold returns to the Midwest in the wake of a storm that soaked the East Coast
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Frigid weather returned to the Upper Midwest on Thursday after a storm that swept up the East Coast delivered a blow to New England, packing powerful gusts that knocked out power along with a deluge of rain and warming temperatures that washed away snow and dampened ski resorts.
- Fox Weather
Feet of lake-effect snow pile up across Great Lakes as dangerous whiteout snarl travel
The fierce lake-effect snowstorm is nearing its end across the Great Lakes. Heavy snow continues to pummel areas east of lakes Erie and Ontario, but relief is on the horizon as the storm is expected to weaken by Friday evening.
- Storyful
Visibility Down to Zero in Western New York
Lake-effect snow warnings and travel advisories were in place for northwestern New York on Thursday morning, December 12, as the National Weather Service (NWS) forecast up to 10 inches of additional accumulation in parts of Erie County.Local officials declared a state of emergency for parts of western New York on Wednesday, and many schools were closed in Buffalo and surrounding communities on Thursday.The NWS warned that gusty winds combined with the heavy snow would produce “near-whiteout conditions at times” for parts of Erie County on Thursday.Snowy and cold conditions are expected to continue into Friday, according to the NWS. Credit: @WHcannabisgrow via Storyful
- Canadian Press Videos
Calmer winds and rising humidity help firefighters battle Malibu blaze
Calmer winds and rising humidity in Southern California should help firefighters as they climb through steep canyons to battle a blaze that’s driven thousands out of Malibu.
- The Canadian Press
North Dakota regulators OK underground storage for proposed Midwest carbon dioxide pipeline
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota regulators approved permits Thursday for underground storage of carbon dioxide delivered through a massive pipeline proposed for the Midwest, marking another victory for a project that has drawn fierce opposition from landowners.
- The Canadian Press
3,700 people return to Malibu homes as weather conditions improve and help firefighters battle blaze
MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — More than 3,700 residents were allowed to return to their Malibu homes on Thursday after calmer winds and rising humidity in Southern California helped firefighters battle a blaze that had forced thousands, including college students and celebrities, to evacuate earlier this week.
- The Canadian Press
Indian Ocean islands of Comoros, Madagascar and Mayotte are bracing for Cyclone Chido
MORONI, Comoros (AP) — The islands of Comoros, Madagascar and Mayotte in the Indian Ocean were bracing for Cyclone Chido on Friday as the intense tropical storm whirred its way toward Africa's east coast.
- The Weather Network
Powerful wind storm blows in a new record for Atlantic Canada city
A new December wind gust record was set in Fredericton, N.B., on Thursday as a powerful weather bomb blew threw Atlantic Canada.