High winds blow roof straight off of a house in Richmond
High winds blow roof straight off of a house in Richmond
High winds blow roof straight off of a house in Richmond
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have welcomed a new family member at their $30 million home in Montecito. Their good friend and neighbor, Ellen DeGeneres shared the news.
The 'Sex Education' star had the most-talked-about dress at the 2024 Golden Globes
Alec Musser, the actor best known for playing Del Henry on All My Children, has died. He was 50. Musser passed away Friday night at his home in Del Mar, Calif., his family confirmed to TMZ. No cause of death was reported. Musser made his debut on the ABC soap in 2005 after winning SOAPnet’s …
The actor's ex-wife announced his death on Instagram this week
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden said on Saturday the United States does not support the independence of Taiwan, after Taiwanese voters rebuffed China and gave the ruling party a third presidential term. Earlier in the day, the Taiwanese ruling Democratic Progressive Party's (DPP) presidential candidate Lai Ching-te came to power, strongly rejecting Chinese pressure to spurn him, and pledged both to stand up to Beijing and seek talks. Biden said, when asked for reaction to Saturday's elections.
Get ready for a not-so-dry January, no alcohol needed
Gabbi Tuft, a former WWE star, tried to lose muscle mass after transitioning. She succeeded by stopping resistance training and starting a keto diet.
Sharon Osbourne "feels sorry" for Prince Harry and hopes one day he will return to the UK
Weather continues to impact the schedule of presidential candidates heading into the Iowa caucuses as former President Donald Trump has now canceled three out of his four in-person commit to caucus rallies. Instead, Trump will hold a series of telerallies and is still expected to go forward with his in-person appearance at his commit to caucus rally in Indianola, Iowa. The video comes as the campaign had to cancel four surrogate events they had planned this week as Trump made voluntary court appearances on Tuesday and Thursday.
Spider-Man star Tom Holland clarified his relationship status with co-star Zendaya, telling reports that they are “absolutely not” split up.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had his helmet shattered on a hit from Miami Dolphins safety DeShon Elliott during Saturday night's frigid AFC wild-card playoff game. With a game-time temperature of minus-4 degrees Fahrenheit, the game was the fourth-coldest in NFL history, and it was unclear whether the temperature made the shell of Mahomes' helmet more brittle than usual. Regardless, the reigning league MVP was left with a fist-sized chunk of plastic miss
In what must sound like music to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin’s ears, the military aid that the U.S. had been providing to Ukraine has currently been halted, White House National Security Council Coordinator John Kirby said during a press briefing on Jan. 11.
The Hall of Famer said Taylor Swift is one of the things "that's taking away from what really happens on the field."
The former president claimed the newspaper and three reporters were part of an "insidious plot" to expose his tax records The post Donald Trump Ordered to Pay New York Times $400,000 for Frivolous Lawsuit appeared first on TheWrap.
The Amazon founder popped the question in May 2023
As we get older, any number of things – from illness to medication, body confidence, relationship worries and family dynamics – can impact our sex lives. Here, doctors and therapists explain the ups and downs you might encounter in every decade. This guide covers:
The Democratic lawmaker ripped into Trump's latest wild claim.
Drone footage shows Ukrainian forces using two US-made Bradley fighting vehicles to destroy a Russian T-90 tank.
WEYBURN, Sask. — The Saskatchewan Health Authority says a patient may have been the source of a strong gas smell throughout a hospital that prompted the evacuation of the building. The health authority said earlier in the day that the evacuation of Weyburn General Hospital was due to a reported gas leak. Twenty-two patients plus staff at the hospital southeast of Regina were moved out for their safety. Weyburn fire Chief Trent Lee says it appears a patient was covered in a crude oil substance, t
The ignominious war criminal linked to millions of deaths died at the age of 100 in November