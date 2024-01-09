High winds cause damage in Dunkirk and Fredonia
7 News anchor reporter Taylor Epps was in Dunkirk and Fredonia on Tuesday where high winds caused some damage.
A major winter storm is expected to pass through parts of Ontario, bringing heavy snowfall and a risk of freezing rain. Environment Canada says snow associated with a "major" winter storm is forecast to arrive Tuesday and continue into Wednesday morning, as it placed parts of central and eastern Ontario under a storm watch. The heaviest snow is predicted for central Ontario, including Sault Ste. Marie and Greater Sudbury, where Environment Canada is calling for between 15 and 30 centimetres star
Nearly 70 million people across the Gulf Coast and Southeast are at risk for severe weather, including tornadoes, damaging wind and flooding rain on Monday and Tuesday, according to the Storm Prediction Center.
Confidence is steadily increasing for Ontario's first major storm of 2024. Plan for travel impacts Tuesday and Wednesday
The weather forecast for two games this weekend is a key factor.
The intruder was found in an “unusual” spot in Australia, wildlife officials said.
A drastic change is coming in Western Canada, with significantly colder air moving in from the Arctic this week, but not before a bout of heavy snow blankets the Prairies
The Weather Network's Mia Gordon has more from southern British Columbia.
A strong low developing for Monday will bring a low-elevation snow threat to parts of B.C., among other wintry woes
STORY: Perez added that the Ribeira town hall would not be able to deal with the crisis alone and asked for national help. The incident triggered environmental concerns and a political blame game.The pellets, which are used to produce everyday items from water bottles to shopping bags and are known to add to the problem of plastic making its way into the world's oceans and rivers, came from at least one container that fell from the Toconao - a Liberia-registered vessel chartered by shipping giant Maersk off the coast of neighbouring Portugal last month, the pellets' manufacturer Bedeko Europe said in a statement.Deputy Prime Minister Maria Jesus Montero told state broadcaster TVE the government was worried of possibly "serious repercussions" but did not yet know the exact impact and whether it would affect fishing.An estimated 10 trillion plastic pellets contaminate marine ecosystems every year, a 2020 report by the Pew Charitable Trusts found.
As the winter rolls on in Dawson City, Yukon, one West Dawson resident is starting to lose hope that the town's annual ice bridge will come to fruition.Especially since this time last year the ice bridge was already open to light traffic."We all know that it's a risk we take of not being able to cross," said Sebastien Weisser when talking about the seasonal challenges that come with living in West Dawson.Weisser does cross the river but uses a trail currently being used as the main route from We
“Please pay extra attention to warnings and alerts!” the National Weather Service in Miami asserted.
A Texas low is wreaking havoc state side, what is doing this side of the border in Ontario? The Weather Network's meteorologist Nicole Karkic has the details.
Environment Canada is warning of a series of winter storms that are expected to bring heavy snow to coastal British Columbia and some inland regions starting early Monday morning, and drivers are being advised to slow down in the winter conditions."We're looking at some significant snow as we go over the next couple of days, especially for the mountain passes. We're expecting quite a large accumulation," said Environment Canada meteorologist David Wray in an interview Sunday.The wintry weather h
Ontario's first major winter storm of the season is upon us, likely to have significant ramifications for travellers. With heavy snow, rain and even freezing rain on the table, treacherous road conditions can be expected in many locales
Powerful winds intensify across southern B.C. Tuesday, as heavy snow makes for treacherous travel across the highway passes
A developing storm is likely to hit the Maritimes on Wednesday, bringing strong winds, heavy rain, and some snow to P.E.I.Environment Canada issued a special weather statement on the storm Monday, saying all three Prince Edward Island counties can expect to feel the impact.That will mean wind gusts up to 90 kilometres an hour and up to 10 centimetres of snow before the precipitation changes to heavy rain.CBC meteorologist Jay Scotland thinks Wednesday will be "fairly messy and very windy," after
The average liter of bottled water has nearly a quarter million invisible pieces of ever so tiny nanoplastics, detected and categorized for the first time by a microscope using dual lasers. Scientists long figured there were lots of these microscopic plastic pieces, but until researchers at Columbia and Rutgers universities did their calculations they never knew how many or what kind. Looking at five samples each of three common bottled water brands, researchers found particle levels ranged from
The federal government announced a framework to cap emissions from the oil and gas industry at the end of the year, a long awaited victory for environmental organizations across the country. But while the promised regulations are a positive step to regulate the country’s largest polluting industry, advocates are warning that several loopholes could hinder progress on reducing emissions. The proposed regulatory framework, which was introduced in the middle of COP28 in Dubai, includes a cap for 20
Colfax County sheriff's deputies rescued from blizzard
Winter has finally arrived in Canada with blizzards, deep freezes and heavy snow accumulations. After a slow start, Abigail Bimman takes a look at what Canadians can expect in the months to come.